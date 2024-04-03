Ex-NHLer Bobby Ryan has become a hot topic on X after making numerous posts mocking women’s sports.

It all started on Monday night when Stathletes cofounder Meghan Chayka posted on X that seemingly everybody was watching women’s college basketball. Ryan didn’t seem to agree and replied to Chayka with a post of his own, which has since received over 500 quote posts.

“Name seven players,” Ryan responded. “Not one. Not two… five to seven. First and last names… go for it.”

Name 7 players. Not 1. Not 2…5-7.

First and last names…go for it — Bobby Ryan (@Bobbyry5409) April 2, 2024

Despite facing heaping criticism for that post alone, Ryan, who played 866 games in the NHL, didn’t back down. The 37-year-old responded to many of those criticizing him with a similar rhetoric. He even went as far as to send out another post last night, which read, “Guys. Holy hell. Relax! It’s 8:43 and I want to go home and pretend like women’s sports are a thing.”

Many in the media world have since chimed in with their opinion, including TSN’s Chris Johnston, who told Ryan to “buzz off with this nonsense.” The ex-NHLer responded to Johnston with several posts shortly after.

You sure Chris?? — Bobby Ryan (@Bobbyry5409) April 3, 2024

Actually…watch this Chris…. — Bobby Ryan (@Bobbyry5409) April 3, 2024

Hey Chris Johnson I’m sorry this got a little further than you thought…while we use the word “nonsense” are we just going to skip over your conflict of interest? Or we gonna skip over it?

Have a great night! — Bobby Ryan (@Bobbyry5409) April 3, 2024



Since last suiting up with the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020-21 season, Ryan has ventured into the media world, co-hosting the Coming in Hot podcast with Brent Wallace and Jason York. York has not commented on the matter, but Wallace posted on X today making it clear that he disagrees with Ryan’s sentiments.

“I do not condone any of Bobby’s behaviour and I’m truly sorry to everyone for what has transpired,” Wallace wrote. “I will have more to say later.”

I do not condone any of Bobby’s behaviour and I’m truly sorry to everyone for what has transpired. I will have more to say later. — Brent Wallace (@localpodcaster) April 3, 2024

Though many are still discussing the matter, Ryan appears to have taken a step back, with his last comments on the situation coming last night. The choice to go public with his thoughts is puzzling and has certainly hurt his reputation among many who considered themselves fans of the second-overall pick from the 2005 draft.