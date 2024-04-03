There will be no suspension or fine for Vancouver Canucks player Nikita Zadorov after a hit in last night’s game.

CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal confirmed that there will be no additional discipline coming from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

The hulking defenceman was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the first-period hit.

Nikita Zadorov gets a five-minute major and game misconduct for boarding. pic.twitter.com/7XSUR1C0WV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 3, 2024

The Canucks were already trailing the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 when Zadorov was given his penalty. The Golden Knights then scored on the ensuing five-minute power play to grow their lead to four goals.

The game ended 6-3 as the Golden Knights thoroughly outclassed the Canucks. While having just five defencemen for most of the game did not make things easier, it was not the determining factor that led to this loss.

This was Zadorov’s first game back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch against the Anaheim Ducks.

The big Russian defenceman was acquired by the Canucks earlier this season in a trade with the Calgary Flames. So far with his new team he has 12 points and 94 penalty minutes in 47 games.

The Canucks are back in action tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. The puck drops in the desert at 7 pm PT as they’ll look to bounce back from last night’s loss.

More to come…