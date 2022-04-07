Canucks in talks to sign goalie Spencer Martin to a one-way deal: report

The Vancouver Canucks are in talks to extend goaltender Spencer Martin, according to Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali.

Dhaliwal reports that the expectation is that Martin, a pending unrestricted free agent, will earn a one-way contract.

Martin has played primarily in the American Hockey League this season, registering a 17-4-2 record with a 2.39 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 23 games with the Abbotsford Canucks — Vancouver’s minor league affiliate.

This season, he has played three NHL games, posting a 1-0-2 mark with a 1.59 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage.

Martin turned in a first-star performance when he stopped 33 of 34 shots in an eventual 2-1 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on January 21 — his first game with the Canucks and first NHL start in nearly five years.

The 26-year-old stopped 47 of 50 in an overtime loss against the Edmonton Oilers on January 25 and earned his first NHL win on January 27 in a 33-save performance against the Winnipeg Jets.

Martin signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning in May and was acquired by Vancouver on July 31 in exchange for future considerations.

Martin has an 85-78-24 record with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in 196 games at the AHL level over parts of seven seasons.

He was originally selected in the third round (No. 63) in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche.