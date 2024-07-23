Canucks ticket packs don't include the Leafs game this season

The Vancouver Canucks are doing something they’ve never done before when it comes to selling quarter-season packs.

Since moving to Rogers Arena in 1995, the Canucks have offered multi-game packages for their fans in addition to full season-ticket memberships. In the ’90s, they used to be called “ice packs” but have since been renamed quarter-season packages. Half-season packs are also available.

Quarter-season members choosing their packages this month might notice that one team is absent from all four offerings: the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Both preseason games and all possible playoff games are included in the four packs, but only 40 of the 41 regular-season home games are available. The only one missing is the annual visit by the Maple Leafs, set for Saturday, February 8, at 4 pm PT.

Fans were able to get Leafs tickets in half-season packs.

The Maple Leafs game is always a hot ticket, so much so that the Toronto game is priced in a higher tier than every other game. The high demand for the game makes it a prime candidate to be resold on the secondary market, which is something the Canucks are cracking down on this year.

This will mean that more single-game tickets will be available for the Leafs game, which should benefit the Canucks financially. Single-game tickets are sold at a higher price than pack holders pay. The Leafs game will be the most expensive game of the season at Rogers Arena, and it’s sure to sell out.

Season ticket prices have gone up following the Canucks’ most successful season in more than a decade. Expect single-game seats to also be on the rise when they go on sale Wednesday morning.