Canucks reveal season ticket prices for next year

The cost of Vancouver Canucks season tickets for next year has been revealed.

There are a lot of different seat options at Rogers Arena. Some come with different privileges, including access to exclusive food vendors, better sight lines, and in-seat beverage service. The prices for season tickets vary widely as a result.

The cheapest option near the back of the stadium will cost you just over $61 per seat, while premium options can set you back more than $300 per game or $15,000 over the course of a season.

The upper bowl of Rogers Arena has been split into 20 sections. The cheapest seat you’ll find is at the very back of the arena on Level 400, behind the net where the Canucks shoot just once. To get a season ticket here, it’ll cost $2,625, or $61.05 per game.

The most expensive tickets in the upper bowl are near centre-ice in the first row on Level 300. A seat here will cost you $7,140 for the season or $166.05 per game. That’s more than many of the options in the lower bowl.

The lower bowl has similarly been split into 21 sections. These sections also include some of the other premium seating options that are not necessarily a part of the lower bowl, such as Club 500 and The Sportsbar.

The cheapest season tickets in the lower bowl can be found at the back of Section 102. This is a no-alcohol section, and a seat here will start at $4,252.50, or $98.90 per game. This is the only section in the lower bowl where season tickets can be had for less than $100 per game.

The most expensive tickets in the entire arena are in the first row beside the penalty box. These are also in the club section, which means that you can have food and drink delivered to your seat. Season tickets in this section cost $15,487.50, or $360.17 per game.

If you want a seat in a lower bowl corner on the end where the Canucks shoot twice, it’ll cost you more than $150 per game, or a total of around $7,000 for the season, depending on where you pick.

The Canucks single-game tickets are sold based on a variable pricing system, and that will likely remain in place for next season. For this current season the team is playing, bottom-tier games were sold for a minimum of roughly $50, while top-tier games cost a minimum of $100 to $150 to sit in the cheapest seats.

Season ticket membership includes the chance to see every home game as well as some other perks which depend on membership level. All season ticket holders are entitled to the base perks including a discount at the team store, the chance at playoff tickets in a presale, access to VIP team events, and more.

As the Canucks are in the midst of enjoying their best season in more than a decade, single-game ticket prices have been rising sharply on the secondary market.