Canucks tease Hollywood-style pre-game hype video set to debut tonight

Fans heading to the Vancouver Canucks’ season opener tonight should get ready for an entertainment experience that spans beyond just the on-ice action.

The team has been teasing a brand-new pre-game hype video across all social channels with the caption “assemble the V.”

Tomorrow we assemble the V at @RogersArena. pic.twitter.com/V6oIbmLonY — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 11, 2023

While the clip is quite brief, we can clearly see Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko in what looks to be a sort of cryogenic chamber. It leaves a lot to the imagination, the brief video has garnered thousands of views across social media as fans look for clues as to what the full production might entail.

For each of the past few seasons, the Canucks in-arena entertainment team has unveiled a unique pre-game hype video. This year-over-year innovation has fans excited to see what is planned for 2023-24.

Some of the more popular recent pre-game videos have played on themes from pop culture media. Last season, the Canucks got the crowd excited with Power Rising, which took inspiration from the popular movie series Mission Impossible.

The video featured Vancouver-born actress and Canucks fan Cobie Smulders, most well-known for playing Robin Scherbatsky in the TV show How I Met Your Mother, as well as a ton of players on the team.

Another edition of the pre-game show used in previous seasons included a dramatic spin-off of The Avengers, with different Canucks players appearing throughout the short film.

If you do have tickets to see a game at Rogers Arena this season, make sure to get to your seats a few minutes before puck drop to not miss a second of the new pre-game show.

The Canucks start their 2023-24 NHL season tonight against the mighty Edmonton Oilers in a Pacific Division showdown. The puck drops at 7 pm PT as both teams look to start the new campaign with a win.