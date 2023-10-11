Garland stickhandles trade-request questions on eve of Canucks opener

Conor Garland didn’t have much to say today, after his desire for the Vancouver Canucks to trade him was first made public.

The 27-year-old winger didn’t confirm that he wants to be traded, but he didn’t deny it either.

“I’m just really more focused on tomorrow’s game,” Garland said, dodging the first of many questions about his current status from reporters after practice at Rogers Arena. “We put in a lot of work these past couple of weeks to get ready. Big test against a really, really good team. So we’re just all excited to get going tomorrow.”

Garland was asked about it again. But he wasn’t having it.

“That’s not my focus. That’s [my agent’s] focus. My focus is on tomorrow night and having a good practice today.”

Garland did confirm that he hired a new agent within the last couple of days, reportedly Judd Moldaver, who also represents Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews.

But when pressed another time, Garland gave the excuse that he’s simply a hockey player, and has no knowledge of potential trade requests.

“That’s his business, right? That’s not my business. I’m not an agent. I’m a hockey player. I play hockey.”

Garland didn’t hesitate when asked if he’s happy being a member of the Canucks though.

“Yeah, I mean why wouldn’t I be? I’ve been here for two years. I have some really good friends here.”

It would be understandable for him to want to run for the hills after the last two seasons the Canucks have produced.

When it was suggested that a good start might quiet down the potential distraction, Garland seemed to bristle at the media.

“Oh no, not with you guys. You guys love this stuff, right? No distractions go away.”

Not sure anyone’s buying the explanation today, but there isn’t much Garland can say. Garland may want a trade, and management may be happy to deal him. Moving his hefty contract is the problem.

Follow-up reports suggest that Garland’s trade request is actually nothing new.

Garland asked for a trade in the summer, according to Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 radio in Edmonton, but he was difficult to move given his $4.95 million cap hit on a contract that has three years left.

I've been told Garland asked for trade in summer. Vancouver tried to move him, but no takers yet. It went public today, but Canucks have been trying to appease his trade request for a few months. With a $4.95m cap hit and so few teams with cap space, it is hard trade to make. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 10, 2023

TSN’s Chris Johnston reports that the Canucks know they will need to retain salary in a potential Garland trade.

Since arriving in Vancouver at the start of the 2021-22 season, Garland has played for three head coaches, and has bounced around the lineup. Garland scored 52 points (19-33-52) in 77 games during his first year in Vancouver in 2021-22, and had 46 points (17-29-46) in 81 games last season.

The Massachusetts native played three seasons under Tocchet in Arizona, with a reasonable amount of success. And he should be put into a position to succeed on opening night.

Garland is lining up on the Canucks’ top line at the moment, with Elias Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko.

We’ll see if a market opens up for Garland, and perhaps one does if he scores at an improved clip this season. He’ll be featured on the second power-play unit, which looks to be improved with the addition of Filip Hronek.