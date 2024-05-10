"Tough decisions": Canucks reveal starting goalie for Game 2



Rick Tocchet isn’t making a bold move with his starting goalie tonight. After keeping his decision a secret on Thursday, the Vancouver Canucks coach is sticking with a winning lineup, and that includes his goaltender.

Tocchet has confirmed that rookie goalie Arturs Silovs will start in net for the Canucks in Game 2 at Rogers Arena tonight. It’s the fourth straight start for the 23-year-old Latvian, who has a 3-1 record and a .908 save percentage in the postseason.

The decision comes despite Silovs having his worst game of the playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1. Silovs allowed four goals on just 18 shots in the series opener, but got the win thanks to a furious third-period comeback by the Canucks.

“I thought he hung in there for us. Goalies aren’t always going to be perfect and I thought he’s a good choice,” Tocchet told reporters at Rogers Arena after the morning skate.

Silovs first got the net in Game 4 of the Nashville series after a minor injury to Casey DeSmith, who made 29 saves on 30 shots in his last start and has long since recovered from the injury.

“Casey could have easily started today too,” Tocchet said. “They’re tough decisions. Really tough.”

Starting goalie Thatcher Demko is still dealing with a knee injury and hasn’t played since the series opener against Nashville on April 21. The All-Star netminder could be available as soon as Game 5, according to reports.