Edmonton radio station has banned the Canucks' goal song

The Edmonton Oilers and its fanbase are trying to forget about Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” which played five times in Game 1.

The Simple Minds track serves as the goal song of the Vancouver Canucks, and got played plenty and often in Game 1, particularly in the third period, when the Canucks stormed back with three goals to take it by a 5-4 final. Oilers fans are hoping that they won’t have to hear it many more times throughout the series, and one Edmonton radio station is doing its part to help with that.

Edmonton’s Chuck @ 92.5 announced after Game 1 that they will not be airing the song for the remainder of the series in support of their hometown team.

“While The Breakfast Club may be a classic film and ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ an iconic song, we cannot in good conscience continue to let it be heard on Chuck @ 92.5 while the playoff series continues,” said assistant program director Graham Mosimann. “As proud fans and media partners of the Edmonton Oilers, we will do anything we can to support the orange and blue on their journey through the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Also, why can’t Vancouver use a proper goal song? Like an early ’90s Europop Remix!”

The Oilers are looking to even the series back up tonight, though doing so won’t be an easy feat. After appearing to suffer an injury last game, Leon Draisaitl is being listed as a game-time decision, as is Adam Henrique, who missed Game 1 with a lower-body injury.

The Canucks lineup is expected to remain the same, with Arturs Silovs getting the nod in what will be his fifth-straight start. Puck drop in what is sure to be a heated battle is set for 7 pm ET/8 pm MT.