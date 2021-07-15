Vancouver Canucks hiring 60+ off-ice positions to gear up for new season

In preparation for fans returning to Rogers Arena this fall, the Vancouver Canucks are going on a hiring spree.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) is currently hiring for a variety of full-time positions in their head office at Rogers Arena and additional event staff. They’re also hiring for a number of positions based out of the Abbotsford Centre, in advance of the debut of the Abbotsford Canucks AHL team. Departments across the organization are filling roles, including sales and marketing, part-time event staff and arena operations, administration, culinary, service, and finance.

Sales and communications professionals, including crypto and blockchain experts, chefs, electricians, communications professionals, and more, are encouraged to apply.

Available positions include:

Manager, NFT Strategy & Development – This new position will oversee the creation and execution of CSE’s non-fungible token strategy.

Culinary Roles – CSE is hiring qualified chefs to manage back-of-house operations and deliver industry-leading hospitality, service, and food to fans.

Hospitality Managers – Quick Service Hospitality and Catering Managers will be responsible for part-time hospitality staff and front-of-house operations.

Director, Hospitality Information Technology – This role will lead, plan and design the Rogers Arena’s technology infrastructure supporting hospitality operations.

Director, Communications – The Communications Director will work directly with the team and personnel to engage with media and broadcast partners in Vancouver and on the road.

Finance Roles – The finance department is looking for accountants and payroll coordinators to support CSE.

Content Producer – This position will produce Canucks and Warriors content for digital and linear platforms.

Retail Ecommerce & Systems Coordinator – The coordinator will be in charge of the performance of CSE’s retail website, Vanbase.ca, implement a new inventory system, and create and manage product launches and marketing campaigns.

CSE will also begin recruiting for hourly event-based positions in several departments at the end of July. Roles that need to be filled include Quick Service and Premium Hospitality to Retail, the Ticket Centre, and more.

For more information, a full list of positions, and to apply online today, visit the Canucks Sports & Entertainment Careers page.

