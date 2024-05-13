McDavid takes cross-check to the face at end of Canucks-Oilers game



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our five locations.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was the middle of a terrifying Vancouver Canucks sandwich after Game 3.

After the final horn sounded, McDavid got into an altercation with Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy. Soucy pushed McDavid and the Oilers captain retaliated with a slash to 6-foot-5 blueliner’s leg.

That’s when Soucy and 6-foot-6 Canucks teammate Nikita Zadorov got their shots in.

Zadorov cross-checked McDavid in the back, causing him to fall just as Soucy came in with his stick. The result was a cross-check to McDavid’s face, courtesy of Soucy.

A scrum ensues after the final horn. pic.twitter.com/Jxf59Jphif — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2024

It will be interesting to see if the NHL gets involved. NHL insider Irfaan Gaffar is reporting that the NHL will be reviewing it.

Sounds like the league will be reviewing the cross check from Carson Soucy on Connor McDavid at the end of game three. — Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) May 13, 2024

McDavid didn’t appear to be injured on the play, which could save Soucy from a suspension. Soucy might also get a break given McDavid was falling, in the sense that his cross-check may not have been aimed at the head.

Then again, maybe not. With the NHL, you never really know.

The Canucks have a 2-1 series lead, with Game 4 set for Tuesday in Edmonton.