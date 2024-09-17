7 rookies with a shot to crack Canucks' opening-night lineup

Vancouver Canucks training camp starts this week and that means the internal battle for roster spots will heat up.

The team has a lot of depth at certain positions and players are looking to crack the roster. Among those candidates are many rookies who are eager to make a name for themselves.

While the team has routinely traded away high draft picks and therefore doesn’t have the most impressive prospect pool, some rookies are ready to push to make the team.

Here are the seven Canucks rookies most likely to crack the roster out of training camp, ranked from best chance to worst.

1. Arturs Silovs

Arturs Silovs is still considered a rookie despite playing a few games in each of the past two seasons.

He broke onto the scene last spring as he backstopped the Canucks during their playoff run. He made several memorable saves and was one of the breakout stars.

With Thatcher Demko potentially hurt to start the season, there’s a solid chance that Silovs won’t just make the Canucks but he’ll be the team’s starter for opening night.

Five years from now these playoffs may be remembered as the Arturs Silovs breakout party The Latvian established himself as an NHL regular and wowed fans nightly with highlight-reel stops. Enjoy some of his best saves from the playoffs below. (📽️:@Sportsnet) #Canucks pic.twitter.com/5hpVXLPMEk — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) May 22, 2024

The only question Silovs faces heading into training camp is whether he will be healthy to start the season. He missed an Olympic qualification tournament this summer with knee inflammation but is expected to recover for training camp.

2. Arshdeep Bains

Arshdeep Bains has been a fast riser within the Canucks organization. He went undrafted but has improved by leaps and bounds year-over-year. The winger was named an AHL All-Star last season and dominated in Abbotsford.

Bains also played eight NHL games last season but struggled to get comfortable at the highest level. He didn’t record any points despite being handed some prime opportunities.

The Canucks brought in a lot of potential bottom-six wingers like Danton Heinen, Daniel Sprong, and Kiefer Sherwood this summer. That makes it more difficult for Bains to make the team but he’s definitely in the mix.

3. Max Sasson

Max Sasson made the transition to professional hockey look easy last year. He scored 42 points in 58 games in his first full AHL season, putting up impressive numbers.

He can play centre, skate well, and has strong offensive instincts.

Max Sasson was impressive in the #Canucks final Young Stars Classic game. Here is a mixtape of his night. Sasson hit a post, found soft ice as an off-puck supporter, and set up Vilmer Alriksson out of a cutback feed from the near corner. Expect him to be a top player for Abby. pic.twitter.com/QVbpwKtDbW — Daniel Gee (@DanielGScouting) September 17, 2024

He dominated the Young Stars tournament this weekend and is someone who deserves an NHL call-up sooner rather than later. While it’s unlikely that he’ll make the team right out of training camp, don’t be surprised if he gets a look this year.

4. Linus Karlsson

Linus Karlsson scored 60 points in 60 AHL games last season as he took another step forward. The 24-year-old got a few NHL opportunities, including the chance to play alongside Elias Pettersson in a playoff game, but hasn’t been able to show much offence at the highest level.

The coaching staff is familiar with Karlsson, and it’s clear his defensive ability and responsibility are valued. He can also play centre, which helps his case but the additions the Canucks made this summer in their forward group means he’s facing an uphill battle.

5. Jonathan Lekkerimäki

The Canucks top prospect impressed a lot of people last weekend at the Young Stars tournament. He looked more pro-ready than many were expecting and has several tools, including his wicked shot, which is already at an NHL level.

He has not yet played more than a handful of games in North America and thus will likely be given some reps in the AHL to get acclimated. However, his high-end skill and ceiling mean that if the Canucks want to take a swing, starting the youngster in the top six provides some interesting opportunities. They can always send him down after a handful of games if he looks out of place.

6. Cole McWard

Cole McWard nearly made the Canucks out of training camp last season. He ended up spending the vast majority of the year in the AHL.

As a right-handed defenceman, McWard is an injury away from being a serious candidate to make the team. While it’s unlikely he will start the year in the NHL, it’s outside the realm of possibilities.

7. Aatu Räty

Aatu Räty was one of the key pieces the Canucks received in the Bo Horvat trade. The organization has been patient with his development and kept him in the AHL for most of the time since.

He exploded during the second half of last season, putting up points in bunches. It was an encouraging offensive explosion from the forward.

There are a lot of forwards on the bubble who likely rank ahead of Räty, which means he has a tall mountain to climb to make the team out of camp. However, another step forward in his development at the AHL level this year would put him right on the cusp.