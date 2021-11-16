Next up: Sedins and Luongo could enter Hall of Fame together

The Vancouver Canucks could be well represented when the next Hockey Hall of Fame Class is announced.

Canucks icons Daniel and Henrik Sedin are each eligible to be enshrined in the Hall for the first time in 2022, and will be joined on the ballot by eight-year, 448-game teammate Roberto Luongo in the process.

Buzz surrounding the Canucks trio will only grow after the inductions of Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Doug Wilson, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre, and Ken Holland on Monday.

There’s no question the Sedins have the qualifications.

Fittingly, the pair — drafted together, played together, and retired together — will unquestionably be inducted together, too.

Henrik, who announced his retirement in conjunction with Daniel on April 2, 2018, is the Canucks’ franchise leader in games played (1,330), assists (830), points (1,070), plus-minus (plus-165), and power-play points (369). Only 26 skaters in the history of the league have more assists than Henrik. Henrik won the Art Ross Trophy after scoring 112 points in 2009-10 and was awarded the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player.

He sits 67th all-time in points, eight spots ahead of brother Daniel.

Daniel’s case is just as strong.

He logged a total of of 1,306 games for the Canucks over a 17-year career, and holds the Canucks’ franchise record for goals (393) and power play goals (138). He’s second, naturally, only to Henrik in points (1,041). Daniel also logged Art Ross Trophy and Lester B. Pearson Award wins when he paced the NHL with 104 points in 2010-11.

Each won gold with Sweden at the 2006 Torino Olympics.

Luongo’s resume boasts two gold medals at the Olympics, at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2014 Sochi Games.

His NHL resume is just as impressive.

Luongo, who joined the Canucks in 2006, finished his career third in NHL history in wins (489), and second in games played by a goaltender (1,044) and saves (30,924). He twice won 40 games and was a Vezina Trophy finalist as the league’s top goalie three times (2003, 2007, 2011). He was a six-time NHL All-Star (2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2016), and was Vancouver’s captain from 2008-2010. He retired as a member of the Florida Panthers on June 26, 2019.

I’ve decided to take my talents to a South Beach retirement home ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/BTuZIo8XT8 — Strombone (@strombone1) June 26, 2019

In all, Luongo is first in Canucks franchise history in wins (252), shutouts (38), save percentage (.919), goals-against average (2.36), and second in games played (448) and saves (11,663).

Each played a significant role in Vancouver’s run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2011.

Each is eligible for the Hall-of-Fame for the first time.

A fourth Canuck could also find his way in.

Alexander Mogilny, eligible since 2009, could also be inducted, though given the strength of the 2022 Hall-of-Fame Class he would remain a long shot.

Mogilny, who won the Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 2000, is 54th all-time in goals (473) and 80th in points (1,032), and has an Olympic gold medal (with the Soviet Union at the 1988 Calgary Olympics). His offensive numbers, and hardware, exceeds that of several current Hall-of-Fame members.

The foursome are looking to join Pavel Bure as the only Vancouver skaters to enter the Hockey Hall of Fame in the ‘Players’ category with significant contributions to the Canucks.

Igor Larionov (1989-1992), Mark Messier (1997-2000), Cam Neely (1983-1986) and Mats Sundin (2008-2009) have also been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Class-of-2022 can feature a maximum of four male and two female honourees each year.

That means Mogilny would have to eclipse the likes of first-time eligible Henrik Zetterberg, as well as Rod Brind’Amour — eligible since 2013, Daniel Alfredsson — eligible since 2017, and Patrik Elias — eligible since 2019.