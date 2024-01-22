7 second-line centres the Canucks could target in a trade

The trade deadline isn’t until March 8, but that might not stop the Vancouver Canucks from making a trade sooner rather than later.

Making moves well ahead of the deadline has long been the mantra of Jim Rutherford, after all.

Back when Rutherford was general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes, he acquired Doug Weight in January, more than a month before the deadline in 2006. When his Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2016, he traded for impactful third-liner Carl Hagelin a month before the deadline as well.

Rutherford recently told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic of the Canucks’ intentions ahead of the deadline.

“I think as we speak, if we were able to add another top-six forward, that would give us a better chance,” Rutherford said.

While it previously looked like a top-six winger might be an obvious target, it’s now plausible that they acquire a centre with the lotto line back in tact.

Here are seven intriguing second-line centre options for the Canucks ahead of the deadline.

1. Boone Jenner (Columbus Blue Jackets)

2023-24 stats : 30 GP, 13 G, 5 A, 18 PTS

: 30 GP, 13 G, 5 A, 18 PTS Cap hit: $3.75 million (expires in 2026)

Boone Jenner is seemingly built for playoff hockey. Too bad he plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jenner has spent his entire 11-year NHL career in Columbus. In terms of second-line centres, he might be one of the most intriguing and realistic options considering his reasonable cap hit and the physical, 200-foot brand of hockey he plays.

The 30-year-old is more of a goal scorer than playmaker, which could benefit someone like the struggling Andrei Kuzmenko if he sticks around.

BOONE JENNER COMPLETES THE NATURAL HAT TRICK 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/vlo6mDz6ZF — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 15, 2023

2. Elias Lindholm (Calgary Flames)

2023-24 stats : 46 GP, 8 G, 22 A, 30 PTS

: 46 GP, 8 G, 22 A, 30 PTS Cap hit: $4.85 million (expires in July)

A true rental acquisition, Elias Lindholm has picked a bad time to have a down year.

Still, he provides two-way value, takes a won of faceoffs, and is only two years removed from posting an 82-point season. He also had a respectable 64 points for the Calgary Flames last season as well.

3. Ryan O’Reilly (Nashville Predators)

2023-24 stats : 46 GP, 17 G, 23 A, 40 PTS

: 46 GP, 17 G, 23 A, 40 PTS Cap hit: $4.5 million (expires in 2027)

Ryan O’Reilly is having a fantastic first season for the Nashville Predators, shouldering top line minutes while being on pace for his most productive season in three years.

While the Predators just signed him in July for four years, this is a team that sold heavily at the deadline last year despite being in the playoff mix. They’re destined to be in that exact same spot again, which might not stop them from selling high on O’Reilly.

4. Sean Monahan (Montreal Canadiens)

2023-24 stats : 46 GP, 11 G, 20 A, 31 PTS

: 46 GP, 11 G, 20 A, 31 PTS Cap hit: $2 million (expires in July)

Sean Monahan has revitalized his career with the Montreal Canadiens. And, unlike last season, he’s actually managed to remain healthy.

Monahan has posted a decent stat line despite the fact that his two most common linemates have been the unproductive duo of Jake Evans and Josh Anderson. He could likely do more with a better opportunity.

How about the patience from Sean Monahan to set up Joshua Roy for his first NHL goal 🚨👏#NHL | #GoHabsGo | #NJDevils

pic.twitter.com/V3VQoZWAyc — The Cam & Strick Podcast (@CamandStrick) January 18, 2024

5. Adam Henrique (Anaheim Ducks)

2023-24 stats : 45 GP, 14 G, 14 A, 28 PTS

: 45 GP, 14 G, 14 A, 28 PTS Cap hit: $5.825 million (expires in July)

Adam Henrique was stellar for the New Jersey Devils as a 21-year-old rookie during their run to the Stanely Cup Final.

He’s played four playoff games in 12 years since.

Henrique brings a lot to the table. Two-way ability, faceoff prowess, and the ability to kill penalties. He’d be a great all-around player for the Canucks to target prior to the deadline.

6. Alexander Wennberg (Seattle Kraken)

2023-24 stats : 46 GP, 7 G, 11 A, 18 PTS

: 46 GP, 7 G, 11 A, 18 PTS Cap hit: $4.5 million (expires in July)

The Canucks, who are the highest scoring team in the league, don’t necessarily need more offensive punch. If they want a more defensive-minded second-line centre, Alex Wennberg would be an intriguing target.

The 29-year-old Swede is on an expiring deal, and the Seattle Kraken may enter seller territory unless unheralded goaltender Joey Daccord saves their season. Wennberg would also give a boost to a Canucks penalty kill that could still use some work.

7. Joel Eriksson-Ek (Minnesota Wild)

2023-24 stats : 46 GP, 19 G, 17 A, 36 PTS

: 46 GP, 19 G, 17 A, 36 PTS Cap hit: $5.25 million (expires in 2029)

The Minnesota Wild will be exiting cap hell from their Ryan Suter and Zach Parise extensions in 2025-26, when Joel Eriksson-Ek is 29 years old.

Eriksson-Ek a fantastic two-way centre who would cost a ton. However, based on his contract and two-way brilliance, he’s arguably a better target than Jake Guentzel.