Everyone is wondering if Canucks will trade for Jake Guentzel

With less than two months to go before the NHL trade deadline, the Vancouver Canucks are in an unfamiliar spot.

For the first time in over a decade, the Canucks are clear buyers heading into the deadline. Sure, the Canucks went after a rental in Tyler Toffoli back in 2020, but there was real debate among fans and media if the team was well positioned to be a buyer.

That’s not the case this season. The Canucks are first place in the Pacific Division, with a six-point cushion on the Vegas Golden Knights. They’re second in the overall standings.

The Canucks are for real, and they are most definitely a contender.

If you’re looking at Vancouver’s wish list ahead of the March 8 trade deadline, one need has emerged. They need a top-six forward — probably a winger to play with Elias Pettersson, but they could use a second-line centre if the Lotto Line remains intact.

So, what about Jake Guentzel?

That’s what many Canucks fans are asking, as the Pittsburgh Penguins’ leading scorer appears to be potential trade bait.

“There’s a very real chance that one of the most popular and consistently productive Pittsburgh Penguins players gets dealt, and the next few weeks are crucial,” ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported about Guentzel today. Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal also noted Guentzel in The Athletic last week, as a player they’re “keeping an eye on” with regard to the Canucks last week.

It doesn’t take a genius to connect the dots from Guentzel to Vancouver. The Canucks have collected ex-Penguins with regularity since Jim Rutherford arrived in town, including Ian Cole, Teddy Blueger, Sam Lafferty, Casey DeSmith, and Mark Friedman in recent months.

Rutherford was the Penguins’ GM when Guentzel signed his current contract, which pays him $6 million annually and expires after this season. Rick Tocchet coached Guentzel during his rookie season, when he burst onto the scene with 33 points (16-17-33) in 40 regular season games, followed by 21 points (13-8-21) in 25 playoff games, en route to a Stanley Cup championship.

Needless to say, the cost to acquire Guentzel won’t be cheap. He has two 40-goal seasons on his resume and has 458 points in 492 career regular season games. He’s a proven playoff performer as well, with 58 points (34-24-58) in 58 career postseason games.

Dhaliwal reported that the cost for Guentzel is likely to be a first-round pick, a top prospect, and a player. We’ll see if that’s what he ends up going for, but regardless, it’s sure to take a lot to get him.

In the meantime, here’s what Canucks fans and media are saying about Guentzel.

