Canucks expect Carson Soucy to miss multiple weeks with injury: report

The Vancouver Canucks will be without one of their regular defencemen for an extended period of time. It was revealed today that Carson Soucy is expected to miss three to four weeks with a hand injury, per CHEK Media’s Rick Dhaliwal.

The 6-foot-5 blueliner did not play at all in the third period during the team’s most recent win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hearing Carson Soucy could be out a while, possible hand injury. 3-4 weeks. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) January 22, 2024

Soucy has already missed a significant amount of time this season with a lower-body injury. The hulking defenceman sat out for nearly two months and only returned to the lineup at the start of January.

In total, he’s played in 21 games for the Canucks so far this season. He has two goals and six points during that time and is playing an average of 17:24 per night.

Without Soucy in the lineup, it’s very likely that the Canucks will move back to having three left-handed blueliners and three right-handed blueliners in the lineup. Noah Juulsen has appeared in many games this season and looks to be a natural fit to move back into the lineup.

The Canucks signed the 29-year-old to a three-year contract on the first day of free agency this past summer. Soucy had previously played for the Pacific Division rival Seattle Kraken for the past two seasons.

The Canucks are back in action tonight as they face off against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight in a game that will not feature local phenom Connor Bedard. The puck drops at 7 pm PT as the Canucks look to extend their lead at the top of the NHL standings.