7 top-six winger options for the Canucks on the trade market

The Vancouver Canucks aren’t a perfect team.

Most fans realize that, even if the Canucks are currently the 5th-best team in the NHL.

One of the most glaring needs for this team is the fact that they need another top-six winger. That’s evident by the fact that both of the Canucks top-two lines seem to have a revolving door of wingers.

Elias Pettersson and Ilya Mikheyev had Sam Lafferty back up on their line last night after Andrei Kuzmenko was once again a healthy scratch. J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser have had numerous linemates all season, with Pius Suter the latest guy to get a shot on their line.

Even though the Canucks are up against the cap, general manager Patrik Allvin has shown a willingness to be creative. If he does decide to acquire someone who can play in the top-six, here are seven potential targets.

1. Jake Guentzel, LW (Pittsburgh Penguins)

2023-24 Stats : 37 GP, 18 G, 25 A, 43 PTS

: 37 GP, 18 G, 25 A, 43 PTS Cap Hit: $6 million (expires in July)

CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal dropped a bomb this week when he suggested that the Canucks might have interest in Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel.

5 GOALS. 8 MINUTES. THIS TIME IT'S GUENTZEL 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ic8aJJVE9T — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 5, 2024

The Nebraska native is the flashiest name on this list, but he’d also be the most expensive to acquire.

We’re likely talking about a package that starts with a first-round pick, and one of Jonathan Lekkerimaki or Tom Willander.

2. Pavel Buchnevich, LW (St. Louis Blues)

2023-24 Stats : 35 GP, 12 G, 17 A, 29 PTS

: 35 GP, 12 G, 17 A, 29 PTS Cap Hit: $5.8 million (expires in July)

Think Ilya Mikheyev on steroids (not literally, of course).

Pavel Buchnevich might not have Mikheyev’s speed, but he’s more talented offensively and plays a strong 200-foot game.

He’s a top line player in St. Louis, but would the retooling St. Louis Blues consider parting with him for a first-round pick or a top prospect?

3. Blake Coleman, LW/RW (Calgary Flames)

2023-24 Stats : 38 GP, 15 G, 14 A, 29 PTS

: 38 GP, 15 G, 14 A, 29 PTS Cap Hit: $4.9 million (expires in 2027)

Rick Tocchet keeps mentioning that he likes forwards who forecheck (sorry, Kuzmenko). Because of that, it’s easy to see Tocchet loving a guy like Blake Coleman.

The 31-year-old was part of one of the best third lines in hockey when the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup. However based on his production this season, coupled with the Canucks need for a top-six winger, it’s easy to see Coleman sliding into the top-six.

He does have a no-trade clause, but Vancouver is one of the closest cities on the map to Calgary.

4. Frank Vatrano, LW (Anaheim Ducks)

2023-24 Stats : 37 GP, 18 G, 9 A, 27 PTS

: 37 GP, 18 G, 9 A, 27 PTS Cap Hit: $3.625 million (expires in 2025)

The Canucks need left wingers who can shoot and score. Frank Vatrano checks both of those boxes.

The 29-year-old leads all Anaheim Ducks players in goals and shots by a wide margin. With Anaheim way out of the playoff race, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them try and flip Vatrano before the deadline.

5. Daniel Sprong, RW (Detroit Red Wings)

2023-24 Stats : 39 GP, 10 G, 16 A, 26 PTS

: 39 GP, 10 G, 16 A, 26 PTS Cap Hit: $2 million (expires in July)

Daniel Sprong continues to be one of the most underrated players in the league.

Once again, he’s scoring at a first-line rate at even-strength while averaging bottom-six minutes.

Here are the top NHLers in terms of points per-60 at even strength since the beginning of last season.

Steve Yzerman already made a trade with the Canucks last season, trading a roster player for futures. Could he do it again?

6. Robby Fabbri, LW (Detroit Red Wings)

2023-24 Stats : 27 GP, 11 G, 7 A, 18 PTS

: 27 GP, 11 G, 7 A, 18 PTS Cap Hit: $4 million (expires in 2025)

Back in Detroit, Robby Fabbri is another intriguing trade target for the Canucks top-six. He’s best suited as a complimentary player on a line, and he knows how to score.

You’d likely get even more value out of Fabbri in Vancouver if you had him on a line with either of Pettersson or Miller, considering that his most common linemate in Detroit has been Andrew Copp.

7. Jason Zucker, LW (Arizona Coyotes)

2023-24 Stats : 29 GP, 6 G, 6 A, 12 PTS

: 29 GP, 6 G, 6 A, 12 PTS Cap Hit: $5.3 million (expires in July)

Former Penguin alert, although this isn’t quite as sexy as a potential Guentzel acquisition.

Jason Zucker, now with the Arizona Coyotes, is on the back nine of his career. However, Jim Rutherford already traded for him once, and he was rumoured to be one of the pieces in a failed Penguins, Canucks trade at last year’s deadline.

He’s been tasked with mentoring youngster Logan Cooley in Arizona, who’s struggled to produce at even-strength. You would likely unlock more of Zucker’s potential by putting him in Vancouver’s top-six.