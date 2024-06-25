The Vancouver Canucks are taking back season ticket memberships from fans who they believe are breaking the terms and conditions of the agreement.

The organization has been revoking many memberships from fans it accuses of mass reselling tickets.

Daily Hive spoke to a long-time season ticket holder whose seats were revoked after his account was flagged for reselling.

The Canucks clearly outline that season ticket memberships are not meant for those intent on reselling or looking to make a profit. The publicly available terms and conditions outline the team’s ability to revoke memberships at any time.

“Tickets are intended for personal use by the Member and are not intended for commercial resale unless expressly authorized by CSE,” reads the ticket package agreement on the Canucks website.

“CSE may at any time in its sole discretion: (i) suspend, modify, replace and/or discontinue the system(s) and/or (ii) revoke or discontinue the Member’s access to and/or use of the system(s) for breach of this Agreement or the terms and conditions of the system.”

“The Member acknowledges and agrees that, except through the use of any such system(s), the resale of a Ticket at a price higher than the price paid for the Ticket is prohibited.”

The Canucks do offer a verified resell platform for season ticket members through Ticketmaster but there are fees associated with transactions on that platform. Previously, some season ticket members would look to other platforms where they could sell for cheaper.

A large Facebook group that acted as a marketplace for fans, many of whom were season ticket members, to sell their tickets has also shut down. It had over 10,000 members.

Daily Hive reached out to the Canucks for comment on the situation and the organization provided the following statement:

“Our goal with season ticket memberships is to create a sense of community and allow fans to attend as many games as possible. Restricting ticket brokers from purchasing memberships and tickets will help create the best possible experience for our fans and protect the integrity of our season ticket members.”

The Canucks just enjoyed one of their best seasons in franchise history and tickets became a hot commodity. Playoff tickets started at hundreds of dollars for the cheapest seats and high-end lower bowl tickets were going for well into the four figures.