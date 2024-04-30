Canucks ticket prices soar with chance to win series tonight

Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our five locations.
It’s been a long time since the Vancouver Canucks have won the deciding game of a playoff series on home ice.
Over 13 years, to be exact.
With a 3-1 series lead, the Canucks can end the Nashville Predators’ season with a home-ice win and put themselves into the second round tonight.
Ticket sales reflect that fact, with just two unsold seats available on Ticketmaster. They’re lower-bowl seats available for $774. The resale market is wild as well, as there wasn’t a seat available for less than $400 at the time of publishing.
The Canucks have won the clinching game of a playoff series on home ice just eight times in their 54-year history. The last time it happened, Kevin Bieksa scored the OT winner to send Vancouver to the Stanley Cup Final.
- 2011: Conference final (Game 5) vs San Jose Sharks
- 2011: First round (Game 7) vs Chicago Blackhawks
- 2007: First round (Game 7) vs Dallas Stars
- 2003: First round (Game 7) vs St. Louis Blues
- 1994: Conference final (Game 5) vs Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1994: Second round (Game 5) vs Dallas Stars
- 1992: First round (Game 7) vs Winnipeg Jets
- 1982: Second round (Game 5) vs LA Kings