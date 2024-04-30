Canucks ticket prices soar with chance to win series tonight



It’s been a long time since the Vancouver Canucks have won the deciding game of a playoff series on home ice.

Over 13 years, to be exact.

With a 3-1 series lead, the Canucks can end the Nashville Predators’ season with a home-ice win and put themselves into the second round tonight.

Ticket sales reflect that fact, with just two unsold seats available on Ticketmaster. They’re lower-bowl seats available for $774. The resale market is wild as well, as there wasn’t a seat available for less than $400 at the time of publishing.

The Canucks have won the clinching game of a playoff series on home ice just eight times in their 54-year history. The last time it happened, Kevin Bieksa scored the OT winner to send Vancouver to the Stanley Cup Final.