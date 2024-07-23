Canucks reveal single-game ticket prices and they're not cheap

If you want tickets to see the Vancouver Canucks this season, you’d better be prepared to open your wallet.

The presale for single-game tickets has opened, and the prices are not as cheap as expected.

The Canucks split every game into one of six categories and adjust the pricing accordingly. The tiers go from most expensive to cheapest and are “Marquee+,” followed by “Marquee,” “Premium+,” “Premium,” “Regular+,” and “Regular.”

The home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is always the most expensive on the Canucks schedule. It gets its own designation as the lone Marquee+ game, and the team has removed it from all quarter-season ticket packages.

The cheapest ticket that we saw to watch this game at Rogers Arena on February 8 cost $277 each. That will get you into Section 301, which is in the upper bowl in the corner behind the net the Canucks defend twice.

The most expensive ticket we found for the Leafs game was $1,127 each, for a seat in Row 1 in Section 105, right against the glass. After fees, the pair cost $2,261.50.

Tickets for last year’s Leafs game ranged from $162 to $722, so the cost has gone up this year.

If those prices sound unbelievably high, there are cheaper options for other games throughout the year.

The Chicago Blackhawks visit town on March 15, near the end of the season. It’ll be their second visit, so it will not be Connor Bedard’s first game in Vancouver. The game is classified as Premium+, the third-highest tier.

The cheapest tickets we found for that game cost $249. That’ll get you into Section 326, Row 9, which is about $25 cheaper than the most affordable ticket for the Leafs game.

The most expensive ticket we found for that game, which is the same seat in Section 105 Row 1, costs $983. This means you’ll save almost $150 compared to the Leafs game.

If you want a cheaper option, the Seattle Kraken visit the Canucks on April 2, which is a Wednesday. This game is in the Regular tier, the lowest possible.

The cheapest ticket available at the time of writing for that late-season battle costs $109. This will get you into Section 319, which is behind the net, near the corner, where the Canucks shoot twice.

To sit in the front row of Section 105 for this game costs just $385, less than one-third of the price to see the Leafs in the same seat.

Last season the Canucks won their division for the first time in 11 years and played a playoff game at home for the first time since 2015. The renewed success led to an increased interest across the city which not only resulted in an amazing atmosphere inside Rogers Arena but also ticket prices going up.

Single-game tickets will be made available to the rest of the public on Wednesday at 10 am PT.