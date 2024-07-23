EventsSummerSportsHockeyDH Community Partnership

Massive street hockey tournament coming to Surrey next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 23 2024, 3:00 pm
Massive street hockey tournament coming to Surrey next month
Play On!

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Volvo Midsummer: A celebration of community, local flora, and a greener future in Vancouver

Fri, July 5, 5:00pm

Volvo Midsummer: A celebration of community, local flora, and a greener future in Vancouver

Vancouver Pride Boat Party 2024 | Things to Do Pride Weekend

Sun, August 4, 8:00pm

Vancouver Pride Boat Party 2024 | Things to Do Pride Weekend

Big Superhero Run

Wed, August 14, 5:00pm

Big Superhero Run

Vancity Card Show at the Vancouver Convention Centre (Oct 11th-13th)

Fri, October 11, 2:00pm

Vancity Card Show at the Vancouver Convention Centre (Oct 11th-13th)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Official Canadian Street Hockey Tournament is coming to Metro Vancouver this summer, and there’s still time to register your team for the fun.

Play On!, the largest mass participation sports festival in the country’s history, will take place in Surrey on Saturday, August 17, and Sunday, August 18.

The tournaments are open to everyone, from beginners who’ve never played hockey before to future NHL superstars, and there are separate divisions for skill levels and ages.

Registration is just $49 per player, with each team guaranteed a minimum of four games. You can register online before August 12 to be the captain of your team.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Play On! Canada (@playoncanada)

Play On!, a federally registered not-for-profit sport organization, shared online that it aims for 200 teams in Surrey and the following event in Kelowna from August 31 to September 1.

“Play On! is jumpstarting physical activity, championing inclusivity, cultivating social connections, driving economic activity, and reimagining sport delivery,” said Scott Hill, Play On! chairman, to Daily Hive. “There is great power in this simple Canadian pastime, and we invite the entire nation to grab their sticks and join in.”

Play On!

Play On!

Hundreds of players are expected to play on 20 “street rinks” set up in the Cloverdale Business District over the weekend. Anyone can participate with just a pair of running shoes and a hockey stick — friends, neighbours, classmates, co-workers and even your boss.

Friends, family and fans are encouraged to participate in community festivities and cheer on their favourite teams.

Play On!

Play On!

“The first time the historic Cloverdale Town experienced Play On! Canada in 2022, there was an overwhelming sense of joy and fun,” said Paul Orazietti of the Cloverdale Business District in a statement. “We look forward to working with Play On! Canada to make the 2024 version one of the most memorable! History Lives in Cloverdale!”

The first Play On! tournament was held in Nova Scotia in 2003 and has since expanded to include around 40 cities across Canada. Recent Stanley Cup finals participants Connor McDavid and Aaron Ekblad are both former participants of the event, which is aiming to embark on a coast-to-coast tour in 2025.

Play On! Surrey

When: August 17 and 18, 2024
Time: 8 am to 8 pm
Where: 5748 176 Street, Surrey
Cost: $49 plus fees; register online before August 12

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop