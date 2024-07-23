Massive street hockey tournament coming to Surrey next month

The Official Canadian Street Hockey Tournament is coming to Metro Vancouver this summer, and there’s still time to register your team for the fun.

Play On!, the largest mass participation sports festival in the country’s history, will take place in Surrey on Saturday, August 17, and Sunday, August 18.

The tournaments are open to everyone, from beginners who’ve never played hockey before to future NHL superstars, and there are separate divisions for skill levels and ages.

Registration is just $49 per player, with each team guaranteed a minimum of four games. You can register online before August 12 to be the captain of your team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Play On! Canada (@playoncanada)

Play On!, a federally registered not-for-profit sport organization, shared online that it aims for 200 teams in Surrey and the following event in Kelowna from August 31 to September 1.

“Play On! is jumpstarting physical activity, championing inclusivity, cultivating social connections, driving economic activity, and reimagining sport delivery,” said Scott Hill, Play On! chairman, to Daily Hive. “There is great power in this simple Canadian pastime, and we invite the entire nation to grab their sticks and join in.”

Hundreds of players are expected to play on 20 “street rinks” set up in the Cloverdale Business District over the weekend. Anyone can participate with just a pair of running shoes and a hockey stick — friends, neighbours, classmates, co-workers and even your boss.

Friends, family and fans are encouraged to participate in community festivities and cheer on their favourite teams.

“The first time the historic Cloverdale Town experienced Play On! Canada in 2022, there was an overwhelming sense of joy and fun,” said Paul Orazietti of the Cloverdale Business District in a statement. “We look forward to working with Play On! Canada to make the 2024 version one of the most memorable! History Lives in Cloverdale!”

The first Play On! tournament was held in Nova Scotia in 2003 and has since expanded to include around 40 cities across Canada. Recent Stanley Cup finals participants Connor McDavid and Aaron Ekblad are both former participants of the event, which is aiming to embark on a coast-to-coast tour in 2025.

When: August 17 and 18, 2024

Time: 8 am to 8 pm

Where: 5748 176 Street, Surrey

Cost: $49 plus fees; register online before August 12