Canucks analyst Randip Janda is NHL's first South Asian radio colour commentator

NHL broadcast history has been made and it has been made in Vancouver.

As Daily Hive reported on October 11, Randip Janda has replaced Corey Hirsch on Vancouver Canucks broadcasts on Sportsnet 650 this season. Hirsch, a former NHL goaltender, left the station in June.

Janda’s gig officially became full-time when the Canucks and Rogers signed a 10-year extension of their partnership. The new deal ensures Rogers Arena will remain the name of the Canucks’ home arena for the next decade, as well as keeping games on Sportsnet for television and radio broadcasts.

That was great news for Janda, who has secured the analyst job alongside Canucks play-by-play broadcaster Brendan Batchelor.

The NHL has confirmed that Janda is the first South Asian full-time radio colour commentator in league history.

This is such a dream come true. Getting love from the league that I grew up watching as a kid and imagined being a part of someway, somehow. Grateful for all the love, support and mentorship along the way 🙏🏾#RepresentationMatters #HockeyisforEveryone https://t.co/Zp9twOqec9 — Randip Janda (@RandipJanda) November 9, 2022

“Being the first colour commentator of South Asian background means a great deal to me,” Janda told Daily Hive. “There has been a lot of hard work that has gone into getting this role over the last decade, but I’ve been extremely fortunate to have the love, support, and mentorship from many in my family and community.

“I’m a strong believer in ‘if you see it, you can be it,’ so my hope is that we continue to see more representation in the sport of hockey and in the NHL.”

Janda had been with Sportsnet 650 as a host ever since the station launched in 2017. The Vancouver native has experience with Hockey Night Punjabi, as a colour commentator and studio analyst from 2014 to 2018, and host since 2018.

Janda has also worked on Sportsnet’s Canucks television broadcasts, as a rink-side reporter.

Janda isn’t giving up his role at Hockey Night Punjabi, which means he’ll miss Saturday night radio calls.