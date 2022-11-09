When you’re a fringe NHL playoff team to start a season, generally you need some surprise contributions from players down the lineup. Either unheralded or inexperienced players need to move the needle to push a mediocre team over the hump. And although the sample size is very small so far, maybe there are signs on who that could be for the Canucks if given the chance.

I don’t think the moniker of “dynamic defensive duo” is going to be attached to Jack Rathbone and Spencer Martin anytime soon. But the reality is, both players are helping the Canucks to victories. We know Martin’s Canucks career streak is at 10 when it comes to avoiding a regulation loss. And Rathbone has seen wins in three of the five games he’s played so far this season. Including the last three in a row where he’s made an appearance.

He’s not ripping it up defensively. The underlying stats aren’t great so far. But the errors have rarely come back to hurt him, staying on the plus side of plus-minus in these past three.

And he’s going to make some mistakes as gets up to speed. He needs the experience. And Rathbone with Ethan Bear is maybe not the best pairing defensively, with both guys tempted to look up ice, and play on the front foot rather than stay at home..

Similarly, Martin’s save percentage is only .900 on the season, and that would be traditionally thought of as the NHL’s Mendoza’s line for goaltending. But the Ottawa game in and of itself was two points because of Martin, and the high danger chances allowed over the first two periods alone should have sunk the Canucks.

They aren’t going to play every game. But let’s hope the coaches see what most others do, and that’s a need for the young players like Rathbone to learn on the job. And for the stars, like Demko, to get some support, all while not sacrificing the chance of victory.

The Canucks getting wins while dressing two guys with a combined 35 NHL games? Well that’s a win-win. Development and two points. You really can try and have it all.