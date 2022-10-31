Canucks announce 10-year TV and radio partnership with Rogers

The Vancouver Canucks will remain a Sportsnet property.

The team announced on Monday a new agreement with Rogers that’ll see Sportsnet continue as the exclusive regional TV and radio broadcast partner of the club.

The announcement came after the Vancouver club announced a “major news” press conference on Sunday.

“We are extremely proud and excited that Rogers Arena will remain the home of the Vancouver Canucks and that Sportsnet will continue to be the broadcast home of the Canucks,” Francesco Aquilini, chairman and governor, said in a release. “We are committed to keeping our fans connected to the team with quality content and in-depth coverage. Sharing our story both within the province and on the national stage is extremely important to the organization.

“This new deal is a foundational piece in our quest to continue to be the number one sports brand in BC.”

The “landmark” deal extends the 24-year broadcast partnership between the Canucks and Sportsnet. Rogers Communications will also retain the naming rights of Rogers Arena, per the release.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Canucks Sports & Entertainment for another decade to bring hockey fans all the on-ice action, and to support the Canucks’ incredible work in the community,” Tony Staffieri, CEO of Rogers Communications, said. “We share the Canucks’ commitment to help youth in sports, and we’re honoured to invest in and work alongside this storied franchise.”

Vancouver’s previous radio deal had expired at the end of the 2021-22 season. The television deal was also set to expire at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, too.

The agreement will retain both properties for Rogers through the 2032-33 season.

“This is a significant milestone in the longstanding partnership between the Canucks and Rogers,” said Michael Doyle, president of Canucks Sports & Entertainment, business operations.

“Canucks Sports & Entertainment is proud to operate one of the top venues in North America in a world-class city with some of the most passionate fans in the industry. This extension will support our pursuit of a winning culture and delivering a world-class experience for our fans and giving back to our community in so many meaningful ways.”