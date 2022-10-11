Randip Janda replaces Corey Hirsch on Sportsnet 650 Canucks broadcasts

For the first time since Tom Larscheid retired in 2010, Vancouver Canucks radio broadcasts won’t feature a former NHL player full-time in the broadcast booth.

Randip Janda will work alongside play-by-play man Brendan Batchelor for Wednesday’s Canucks season opener, on Sportsnet 650. Janda replaces Corey Hirsch as Canucks radio colour analyst, as the former goaltender left Sportsnet in June.

Jon Abbott and Dave Tomlinson called games when they were last heard on TSN 1040.

Hirsch had been the Canucks radio colour commentator, alongside Batchelor, since Sportsnet 650 got the radio broadcast rights in 2017. The Canucks and Rogers have yet to announce a new radio broadcast rights deal, though Sportsnet 650 will continue to call the games.

“Sportsnet 650 will be broadcasting Vancouver Canucks games to start the season and Randip will be the game analyst – except for Saturday nights when he’s hosting Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi Edition,” a Rogers spokesperson told Daily Hive.

Janda has been with Sportsnet 650 ever since the station launched five years ago, as a daytime show host. He also worked as a colour commentator and studio analyst on Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi from 2014 to 2018, and a host since 2018.

In recent years, Janda has worked on Sportsnet’s Canucks television broadcasts, as a rink-side reporter.

Wednesday’s national television broadcast will feature another broadcaster with Hockey Night Punjabi roots, as Harnarayan Singh will be calling the Canucks-Oilers game on Sportsnet. He’ll be joined by his usual broadcast partner Louie DeBrusk in the booth, and Scott Oake reporting rink-side.

Saturday’s game in Philadelphia will feature the season debut of Sportsnet’s longtime Canucks regional broadcast team, John Shorthouse, John Garrett, and Dan Murphy.