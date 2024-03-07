Canucks defence prospect Pettersson joining Abbotsford next week: report

Elias Pettersson is signed, sealed, and delivered, and soon the Vancouver Canucks star player’s namesake will be, too.

The Canucks signed Swedish prospect Elias Pettersson to an entry-level contract last year, and the 20-year-old defencemen will soon make his North American pro debut. Pettersson will join the Abbotsford Canucks next week, according to a report from CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal.

Agent Joakim Persson tells me D Elias

Pettersson will wrap up his league play

In Sweden this weekend and then travel to Abbotsford next week to join the Abby Canucks. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) March 7, 2024

Abbotsford has 18 games left in its schedule before the AHL playoffs begin in late April.

Pettersson should get some valuable experience in Abbotsford. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound blueliner has appeared in 33 games for Vasteras IK in the second division of Swedish pro hockey this season, scoring 14 points (3-11-14). He also appeared in four games for Orebro HK in the top division (SHL), as well as seven games at the World Juniors, where he helped Sweden win a silver medal.

#Canucks Elias Pettersson kills the 3-on-1. Clogs the pass lane and blocks Poitras' pass. Physical game from Pettersson again. 🎥 @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/3b6ZVZ7uaT — Daniel Gee (@DanielGScouting) December 29, 2023

#Canucks Elias Pettersson with another massive hit, this time in the neutral zone.

🎥 @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/tiaOQMfksJ — Daniel Gee (@DanielGScouting) January 4, 2024

The Canucks have high hopes for Pettersson, who they picked 80th overall in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft. His size and toughness will surely be a welcome addition to the Canucks’ blue line, whether that be in Vancouver or Abbotsford.