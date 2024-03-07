SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks defence prospect Pettersson joining Abbotsford next week: report

Rob Williams
Mar 7 2024, 11:22 pm
@Canucks/X

Elias Pettersson is signed, sealed, and delivered, and soon the Vancouver Canucks star player’s namesake will be, too.

The Canucks signed Swedish prospect Elias Pettersson to an entry-level contract last year, and the 20-year-old defencemen will soon make his North American pro debut. Pettersson will join the Abbotsford Canucks next week, according to a report from CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal.

Abbotsford has 18 games left in its schedule before the AHL playoffs begin in late April.

Pettersson should get some valuable experience in Abbotsford. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound blueliner has appeared in 33 games for Vasteras IK in the second division of Swedish pro hockey this season, scoring 14 points (3-11-14). He also appeared in four games for Orebro HK in the top division (SHL), as well as seven games at the World Juniors, where he helped Sweden win a silver medal.

The Canucks have high hopes for Pettersson, who they picked 80th overall in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft. His size and toughness will surely be a welcome addition to the Canucks’ blue line, whether that be in Vancouver or Abbotsford.

