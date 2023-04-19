Canucks sign Elias Pettersson, calm down, it's the other Elias Pettersson

One of the biggest Vancouver Canucks storylines heading into this offseason is Elias Pettersson’s next contract, which could be the biggest contract in franchise history.

And today, the Canucks signed Elias Pettersson… the other one.

The Canucks announced the signing of Pettersson, a 19-year-old left-shot defenceman they picked in the third round of the 2022 draft that shares the same name as their star centre. Pettersson inked a three-year, entry-level contract after an impressive year in Sweden, which saw the teenager appear in 56 SHL games with Örebro HK — 43 in the regular season and another 13 in the playoffs.

Pettersson also represented Sweden at the World Juniors last winter, compiling three assists in seven games.

“We are very happy to have Elias sign with us as he takes another step forward in his hockey career,” said Canucks GM Patrik Allvin. “We really liked the year he had on the ice in both representing his country at the World Juniors and playing important minutes in the SHL. Our development team is excited about the opportunity to continue to work with him and create a stronger relationship and partnership, building upon his already strong desire to learn and compete.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound blueliner scored 15 points in 14 games with Örebro HK’s junior team last season and added seven points in 43 games with their pro squad. Pettersson doesn’t project to be a big point producer at the NHL level, but he brings other things to the table.

Canucks prospect expert Daniel Gee said last summer that Pettersson has the tools to be a “modern-age shutdown defender.”

“Elias is a good skater with a long stride,” Elite Prospects described the Canucks prospect in their 2022 NHL Draft Guide. “He uses mobility and reach to close gaps and likes to shut down with a hit too. Elias is not only physical, he is highly competitive on his own end too. When his team needs him he steps up.”

Sounds like a player the Canucks could use on their blue line one day.

CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal reports that Pettersson will train in Vancouver this summer, but intends to play in Sweden again next year. Bet on Pettersson making the move to North America for the start of the 2024-25 season, playing in Vancouver or Abbotsford.