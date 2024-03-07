Canucks expected to sign Kessel prior to trade deadline: report

All signs point towards Phil Kessel signing a contract with the Vancouver Canucks before tomorrow’s noon PT trade deadline.

Things had gone quiet on the Kessel front lately, after the Canucks announced nearly a month ago that they were bringing him in to work out in the AHL with Abbotsford. It seems that things have gone well, as TSN’s Chris Johnston is reporting that they do intend on signing him.

Not trade related, but it sounds like things remain on track for Phil Kessel to sign with the #canucks before tomorrow’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. He needs to be on their reserve list by that time in order to be eligible for the Stanley Cup playoffs. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 7, 2024

Kessel could sign past the trade deadline, but as mentioned by Johnston, would be unable to suit up for the playoffs.

While no longer the star player he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, Kessel proved while with the Vegas Golden Knights last season that he can still be effective. The 36-year-old scored 14 goals and 36 points last season.

Though he only played in four postseason games, Kessel was able to add a third Stanley Cup ring to his collection last year, with his other two coming with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. That winning experience would be huge for a Canucks team that lacks playoff experience.

It’s also worth noting that despite having yet to play this season, Kessel is believed to be in good shape, as initially reported by CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal.

Kessel will join the Canucks with his all-time leading Ironman streak intact. He has suited up for 1,064 consecutive games, which is 75 ahead of second-placed Keith Yandle. While he would certainly like to keep it going, he has made it clear that he has no issue with it coming to an end should the coaching staff feel he needs to sit as a healthy scratch. That declaration has undoubtedly made it easier for the Canucks in their decision to give him a contract.