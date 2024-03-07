Oilers land defenceman Troy Stecher in trade with Coyotes

The Edmonton Oilers have made a deal with the Arizona Coyotes for a defenceman.

Just a day after landing Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks, the Oilers announced that they have acquired Troy Stecher and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Coyotes in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

🔁 TRADE 🔁 The #Oilers have acquired defenceman Troy Stecher along with a seventh-round selection in the 2024 Draft from the Coyotes in exchange for Edmonton’s fourth-round selection in the 2027 Draft.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/ibKM2FjEJv — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 7, 2024

The 29-year-old is not the most offensive guy, with just four points in 47 games this season, and will most likely slot in as the team’s seventh defenceman. Oilers GM Ken Holland alluded to this kind of move in a media conference yesterday.

He is not the typical defenceman that Holland usually goes for. The veteran GM tends to skew towards bigger players on his blueline and Stecher stands at just 5 foot 10 and 184 lbs. His style of play, however, is much more aggressive than his stature suggests.

As Bob Stauffer of 630 CHED pointed out on social media, this gives the Oilers some much-needed depth on the right side of their defensive group.

Makes sense.

The @EdmontonOilers have left shot D depth with Broberg and Gleason.

Stecher give them an experienced right shot D.

Likely for a mid-round pick https://t.co/PhvGxNWj9M — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) March 7, 2024

Stecher carries a cap hit of $1.1 million and the Coyotes will not be retaining any of his salary in the trade.