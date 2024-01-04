Rick Tocchet and Kelly Chase were both tough-as-nails players during their NHL careers, but it seems they also have big hearts.

Chase, who picked up 2,017 penalty minutes as a feared fighter during his 458-game career with the St. Louis Blues, Hartford Whalers, and Toronto Maple Leafs, was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. Battling leukemia in hospital, Chase got a lengthy visit from his buddy Rick Tocchet last night, ahead of tonight’s game in St. Louis.

Chase took to social media to show his appreciation for the visit.

“You have a real friend that will spend four hours in a hospital room the night before a game on the road,” Chase said. “First class Tocc. All-around winner.”

You have a real friend that will spend four hours in a hospital room the night before a game on the road. First class Tocc. All around winner. ⁦@Canucks⁩ ⁦@StLouisBlues⁩ ⁦@bluesalumni⁩ ⁦@NHLAlumni⁩ pic.twitter.com/NwUdpIeKOI — Kelly Chase (@Chasenpucks39) January 4, 2024

Though they never played on the same team, it’s clear that the two men have developed a great friendship.

“Chaser’s a good buddy of mine over the years. Great guy,” Tocchet told reporters in St. Louis this morning.

“I went there to cheer him up — for some reason [when] I left, he cheered me up. That’s the type of guy Chaser is. He’s an inspiring type of guy. He does a lot of things for a lot of people. I think some of his friends say, ‘You gotta start worrying about yourself, stop worrying about other people.’ That’s just the way Chaser is. He’s such a great guy.”

Tocchet and Chase ate dinner and watched hockey together during the four-hour visit.

“He paid for the food, so that was good,” Tocchet joked.

Tocchet spoke about the bond he has with other ex-tough guys, like Craig Berube, Tie Domi, Jim Cummins, Louie DeBrusk, and Chase — players he competed and sometimes fought against during their playing days.

“Most guys back then, the hate was there, but after your career is over, it’s an instant bond… You battled them, but they’re some of your best friends now.”