While Canada won’t be represented in the medal rounds at the 2024 World Juniors, Vancouver Canucks fans will still have plenty to cheer about at the tournament’s final day.

On Thursday, Sweden’s national junior team came through on home ice, as they topped their Czechia counterparts 5-2 to advance to Friday’s gold medal game.

And it was Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki who powered the team through to the final, scoring a period of third-period goals — including the eventual game-winner — to break a 2-2 deadlock with a little under 15 minutes remaining.

His second of the evening — and the final goal of the game — extended the lead to three.

He finished the day with nine total shots on net.

Lekkerimäki is tied for second in tournament scoring with six goals and three assists in six games. He’s just one point behind USA’s Cutter Gauthier, who is playing this afternoon against Finland for a spot against Sweden in tomorrow’s final. Either way, it’ll be the final game of his World Juniors career for Lekkerimäki before heading back to Örebro in the SHL.

He’s one of three Canucks prospects playing for Sweden, along with defencemen Elias Pettersson (the younger one) and Tom Willander.

Should Lekkerimäki and Sweden come through victorious on home ice, it wouldn’t be a stretch at all to see him wind up as the tournament MVP. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin told TSN earlier in the tournament that he’s hoping to see his prized prospect make his way to Abbotsford following the conclusion of the SHL season.

“He had a good season here in Sweden. He’s been working hard this offseason. Another eight months from him, we’re excited to see him in training camp,” Allvin said in response to a question about his NHL future. “Once the season is over, we hope he’s going to go to Abbotsford, and we’ll take it from there.”