Canucks' Podkolzin is leading the AHL in goals right now

Vasily Podkolzin is scoring in bunches for the Abbotsford Canucks. The 22-year-old is in the midst of his most productive stretch since arriving in North America to play hockey.

In five AHL games, he has five goals and an assist for six points. Podkolzin has been playing a significant role for an Abbotsford Canucks team that is 3-1-1 through the early part of the season.

The winger’s goal-per-game scoring spree has him tied for the AHL goals lead. It’s encouraging to see this level of progress from the former first-round draft pick as he continues to work toward becoming an NHL regular.

While it’s great to see Podkolzin put up a ton of goals, the manner in which he is getting them is almost most important. He has shown off a well-rounded game thus far, finding the back of the net from the perimeter with one-timers and strong drives to the net.

Confidence has been a big theme for Podkolzin’s development over the past 12 months. It’s something that head coach Rick Tocchet has harped on as being crucial for his progression.

“Podzy’s just gotta let it hang; he’s just got to play almost a little reckless,” said Tocchet to Sportsnet’s Halford and Brough this past summer. “I think when he gets in trouble, he receives the puck, and then he makes his decision instead of like — he knows he’s going to get the puck, then he can make his play in his mind as he’s receiving the puck.”

“It seems like he’s getting it, and then he just wants to make that steady play, whether that’s a chip up the boards when sometimes nobody’s on you. That’s the time to make a play or move your feet,” Tocchet finished.

Through five games, it seems as if the Russian is approaching career-high levels of confidence and showing a willingness to attempt plays. Because of that, he’s been adding to his highlight reel.

The confidence and power that Podkolzin shows on this overtime winner are exactly what the Canucks want to see from him at the NHL level. It’s an impressive display of patience, focus, and strength that reminds everyone why he was widely considered a top-five prospect in his draft class.

If the Canucks move forward with a Conor Garland trade or the injury bug strikes, Podkolzin could find himself back in the NHL sooner than later. When that time comes, that will be the real test of how this AHL stretch has affected him.

The Abbotsford Canucks are back in action tonight at 7 pm PT. They’re hosting the Colorado Eagles for the second straight night as they look to collect back-to-back victories.