Are Canucks playing a dangerous game with Brock Boeser?

The Vancouver Canucks elected on a patient approach in re-signing one of their core pieces — and it might just cost them.

Patrik Allvin and his team have taken a “wait and see” stance regarding winger Brock Boeser’s contract extension. The 27-year-old has been eligible for a new deal since July 1, but multiple reports suggest there have been no negotiations.

Last year, the Minnesota native fulfilled the potential that’s been obvious since he first joined the league. He scored 40 goals and added another seven markers in 12 playoff games.

The explosion came at the perfect time for Boeser, who is currently in the final season of a contract that pays him $6.65 million per season. After his performance last year, he’s in line for a big raise.

However, despite his stellar play last year, questions remained about Boeser’s long-term viability as a top option entering this season.

He was dealing with a scary blood clotting issue that ended his season, and his shooting percentage had jumped well above his career average, usually a sign of regression to come.

The player himself admitted as much when speaking to the media at the team’s annual golf tournament before this year began.

“Coming off the blood clot, I think I got a lot to prove,” explained Boeser a few months back.

That uncertainty could’ve helped the Canucks get a better number on a long-term contract. Now, even just a few weeks later, Boeser’s number has certainly gone up, and it will continue to do so as long as he continues to play like he has.

The winger has four goals and six points in six games so far this year. He’s looking the full part of a top-line winger and not showing any signs of a drop-off.

Brock Boeser guides home the beautiful pass from Miller for a power play goal!#Canucks pic.twitter.com/kzZrVqVRjq — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 23, 2024

While he’s one of the NHL’s premier snipers, Boeser does a lot more than just put the puck in the back of the net. The Canucks have outscored opponents 63-38 with him on the ice at five-on-five since the start of last season, and that’s with his line often taking on tough matchups.

All of his success on the ice is perhaps shadowed by the person he is off of it. He’s a key piece in the dressing room for this Canucks team and popular around the league. His departure would leave a massive hole in the organization, not just as a player but as a person, too.

The Canucks current stance with Boeser is a risky one. If they continue to wait and he continues to thrive, they will end up paying a lot more on a long-term deal. However, if they jump the gun and sign the deal now, they’re paying him on the back of the best stretch of his career.

It’s a perilous balancing act but it’s one that Allvin has been willing to play thus far. The only question is: how long will he keep it up?