Brock Boeser won't play for Canucks in Game 7: report

The Vancouver Canucks will be without Brock Boeser for Game 7 tomorrow night.

This is according to trusted Canucks insider Irfaan Gaffar, who dropped the news this afternoon.

Brock Boeser will not be available for the Canucks in game seven on Monday. If they advance, his status moving forward is unclear. — Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) May 19, 2024

Boeser has a blood-clotting issue, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Friedman added that it is thankfully not considered a “life-threatening situation.”

The Canucks winger was one of three players absent from practice today, along with J.T. Miller and Tyler Myers. Head coach Rick Tocchet said the trio needed “maintenance,” though clearly it is more serious than that for Boeser.

It goes without saying that losing Boeser is a crushing blow for the Canucks. He led the Canucks with 40 goals during the regular season and is the team-leader in the playoffs too, with seven goals in 12 games. Boeser is also tied for the team lead in playoffs points (12) with Miller.

The Canucks are coming off their worst loss of the series to the Oilers, losing 5-1 in Edmonton on Saturday night. A trip to the Western Conference Final is on the line Monday night, in the first Game 7 to be played at Rogers Arena since 2011.