Boeser has a “lot to prove” for Canucks in contract year

Brock Boeser is entering a massive season for the Vancouver Canucks.

The team’s longest-tenured player is in the final year of a three-year deal worth $6.65 million per season. Despite not having an extension signed at the moment, the forward isn’t worried about his contract status.

“Let it play out, and obviously, coming off the blood clot, I think I’ve got a lot to prove, just kind of dealing with that setback,” said the sniper about negotiations.

“[I’m] just focused on having a great camp again, like I did last year, and trying to have a fast start to the season.”

The Canucks and Boeser’s camp have reportedly not talked much about the extension yet, per Irfaan Gaffar.

Boeser had an incredible season last year, scoring 40 regular-season goals and seven more in 12 playoff games.

The aforementioned blood clotting issue is the big question mark hanging over Boeser’s head this season. It kept him out of the team’s final Game 7 last spring and will be something he needs to manage during this upcoming year.

The winger spoke candidly about how the team’s intense travel schedule will be a hurdle to overcome, as flying can increase the risk of blood clots. He will need to spend lots of time walking around on the plane and wear compression clothing.

While he’s one of the team’s most dangerous forward, Boeser’s impact on the Canucks goes far beyond what he delivers on the ice. He’s extremely popular in the dressing room and, by all accounts, is an incredible person.

The quickly rising salary cap means that the 27-year-old will be in line for a major raise if he can come close to repeating last year. There were only 17 skaters who scored 40 goals last year across the whole league, placing him in an exclusive group.