Cap considerations? Canucks send two players to the AHL

The Vancouver Canucks made a roster transaction today as they sent two players to the minors.

The club announced today it had demoted Arshdeep Bains and Erik Brannstrom to Abbotsford in the AHL. Neither player requires waivers as Bains is exempt and Brannstrom has not yet been on the roster for 30 days or 10 games.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that D Erik Brännström and F Arshdeep Bains have been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 24, 2024

There are salary cap benefits to making this move. By sending the two players down today, on what is a rest day for the team, the Canucks free up extra salary cap space. Because the salary cap is calculated on a daily basis, getting the two players off the roster for even just 24 hours helps the team’s financial picture.

After demoting the two players today, the Canucks have more than $2 million in cap space compared to roughly $385,000 before these transactions. That means they’ll be accruing more than five times the cap space today compared to if they hadn’t made these moves.

The Canucks could recall both players tomorrow and have them at practice if they wish. But by sending them down today, they’ve now opened up more space that can be used at a later date.

The 23-year-old Bains has played in three contests this year and is still looking for his first point.

Brannstrom has also played in three games so far this season and has made a strong impression. His puck-moving ability from the blue line has stood out, and he picked up an assist in his most recent contest.

The club is getting Derek Forbort back after he was absent due to personal reasons, per CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal. That’s another NHL defenceman who will be ready to suit up for the team’s next game.

Forbort is ready to re-join the team. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) October 24, 2024

The Canucks now have 21 players on their active roster as well as Dakota Joshua and Thatcher Demko on injury reserve. They have no players on long-term injury reserve which allows them to accrue cap space on a daily basis.