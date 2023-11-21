This wasn't Meghan Markle's first time at a Canucks game in Vancouver

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had everyone talking last night after they made an unannounced appearance at a Vancouver Canucks game.

It looked like a new experience for Harry, who didn’t know when to drop the puck at centre ice during the ceremonial faceoff. He also nearly fell when slipping on the carpet prior to being introduced.

But Meghan? Well, it turns out this wasn’t her first Canucks game.

Reporting from the royals beat… Apparently Meghan Markle had been to a #Canucks game before, in 2015. pic.twitter.com/eiSnWgkwhO — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) November 21, 2023

Prior to meeting Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan attended a Canucks game at Rogers Arena in December 2015. She was best known for playing the role of Rachel Zane on Suits when she was pictured with her friend Heather Dorak in the lower bowl.

“Hockey night with my sweetheart [Heather Dorak] — what would I do without this gal?” Meghan captioned a photo posted to Instagram before dropping #vancouver, #hockey, and #canucks hashtags.

Months later, Meghan met Harry on Instagram and in 2018, they were married.

Harry also had a previous connection to the Canucks through his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who dropped the puck at centre ice at a Vancouver preseason game in 2002.

While the Queen famously left after the first period, Harry and Meghan stuck around for the whole game and appeared to be engaged in the action well into the third period.