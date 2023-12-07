Canucks fan pops the question in adorable moment at Rogers Arena

It was an extra special night for two fans at Tuesday’s Vancouver Canucks game at Rogers Arena.

The team’s game against the New Jersey Devils will forever be remembered as the setting for their wedding proposal. People in the arena were treated to a live viewing of the special proposal on the big screen midway through the second period.

“She has no idea what’s coming,” Rogers Arena PA announcer Al Murdoch said as a man wearing a Canucks T-shirt pulled out a ring and got down on one knee.

She said yes, as fans roared with approval.

THEY FLEW HERE FROM NEW JERSEY TO CHEER FOR THE CANUCKS

GOT THEIR SEATS UPGRADED

THEN GOT ENGAGED 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ldg1Gdd4OP — erin ♡ (@erinrjb) December 6, 2023

The two shared a kiss as the Canucks led into the “Kiss Cam” segment where the camera panned around the arena in search of other loving couples.