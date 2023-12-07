SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fan pops the question in adorable moment at Rogers Arena

Noah Strang
Noah Strang
|
Dec 7 2023, 1:36 am
Canucks fan pops the question in adorable moment at Rogers Arena
@DJohnsonn_/X | Noah Strang/Daily Hive

It was an extra special night for two fans at Tuesday’s Vancouver Canucks game at Rogers Arena.

The team’s game against the New Jersey Devils will forever be remembered as the setting for their wedding proposal. People in the arena were treated to a live viewing of the special proposal on the big screen midway through the second period.

“She has no idea what’s coming,” Rogers Arena PA announcer Al Murdoch said as a man wearing a Canucks T-shirt pulled out a ring and got down on one knee.

She said yes, as fans roared with approval.

The two shared a kiss as the Canucks led into the “Kiss Cam” segment where the camera panned around the arena in search of other loving couples.

Noah StrangNoah Strang
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop