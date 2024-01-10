Canucks on pace for second-best season in franchise history

The Vancouver Canucks are in the midst of one of their most successful seasons in franchise history. Not only have they tied the club record for most wins through 41 games, they are also on pace for their second-best point total ever.

This year’s team has managed 27 wins and 57 points through the first half of this season, good for a points percentage of 0.695%. The team’s extremely successful 2010-11 season is the only year where they managed a better mark.

The team is on pace for 114 points as it stands right now. If they continue at this mark, they will finish in the middle of the franchise record 117 and the current second-place mark of 111.

The Canucks were on fire right out of the gates this year, setting a franchise record for the best start in franchise history.

At the club’s midway point of the season, they currently rank first in goals-per-game, averaging nearly four markers per contest. They also rank in the top five in goals-against-per-game, a number that has been buoyed by a much-improved defence group and strong goaltending. The result is a +54 goal differential, the best mark in the league.

The Canucks have elite talent in every position group. To start, they have three forwards that are tearing up the league in Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, and J.T. Miller. All three have dominated for stretches and now are inflicting damage together as they’ve been reunited on the Lotto Line.

Captain Quinn Hughes is the favourite to win the Norris Trophy. He’s elevated his game to another level this year, leading all NHL defencemen in points while also sharing the best five-on-five goal differential with partner Filip Hronek.

In the crease, Thatcher Demko has put last year’s struggles behind and is tied for third in wins. He’s the top vote-getter in the poll for the upcoming NHL All-Star Game and is likely to represent the Canucks at the event for the second time in his career. He could be joined by up to four teammates.

The Canucks play their next game on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins where they’ll look to extend their current three-game win streak. Make sure to tune in at 4 pm PT to catch puck drop.