Canucks match unique franchise win record from 2010-11 season

The Vancouver Canucks won their third consecutive game on Tuesday night, sweeping the New York City area teams for the first time in franchise history. The latest victory was a 5-2 beatdown of the New York Islanders.

The victory gave the team 27 wins through the first 41 games of the season. They’ve only reached that mark once before in franchise history, back in 2010-11. That season they would go on to make the Stanley Cup Finals.

The team got a lot of offence from their blueliners tonight in what’s become a trend this season. Three of their four non empty-net goals were scored by defencemen with Filip Hronek, Quinn Hughes, and Tyler Myers all finding the back of the net.

Prior to tonight’s victory over the Islanders, the Canucks ranked second among all NHL teams in total points by defencemen, and ranked first in the same category when sorted per game. The only team they fall behind is the Colorado Avalanche, who feature offensively gifted players such as Cale Makar and Devon Toews.

General manager Patrik Allvin has performed major surgery on his team’s defence corps since coming into power. He pulled the trigger on a major deal to acquire Hronek, signed Carson Soucy and Ian Cole, and traded for Nikita Zadorov. Those moves have paid off thus far.

The Canucks allowed just eight shots against over the final 40 minutes as they protected their lead and improved to 24-0-0 when leading after two periods. The Canucks are on pace for 114 points this year after recording just 83 points last season and they have already bested last season’s regulation win total.

The Canucks currently sit in second place across the entire league, just behind the Winnipeg Jets.

The Canucks will look to extend their win streak on Thursday night when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The puck drops for that game at 4 pm PT.