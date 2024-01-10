Canucks Lunar New Year jersey is a hit, but costs close to $1,000

Fans wanting to get their hands on the latest Vancouver Canucks specialty jersey might have second thoughts after seeing the price tag. While the logo and jersey look great, the cost is out of reach for many.

Last season, the special Lunar New Year jersey cost $750. This year, the base price tag has risen to $888, and that’s before tax and shipping. That’s more than a 15% increase on last year’s price.

If you’re willing to visit the Canucks Team Store at Rogers Arena to pick up your Lunar New Year jersey, your final bill will come to just under $1,000.

If you want to get the jersey shipped to your house, the price rises over $1,000 just to get it delivered to a local Vancouver address.

Every jersey is made to order and custom cresting is included in the cost. Even with the high price tag, some of the sizes have already sold out less than 24 hours after the product was launched.

When asked why the specialty jerseys are so expensive, the Canucks told Daily Hive in the past that it’s because the sweaters are hand-sewn in Vancouver, released on a very limited basis, and authentic on-ice pro quality.

In comparison, it costs just over $300 to get a brand-new Canucks blue home jersey with a name and number of your choosing on the back.

This year’s Lunar New Year logo was designed by artist Trevor Lai. It features a dragon intertwined with the Canucks Flying Skate logo, one that has grown increasingly popular with the fan base in recent years.

There are other Lunar New Year merchandise items available for much cheaper, including T-shirts, keychains, and more. You can find all of these items and more available here.

The Canucks are celebrating Lunar New Year on January 27 when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit Rogers Arena. Besides the specialty jerseys, some of the other initiatives planned include a dragon made of hockey sticks outside the arena, as well as in-game festivities.

Pride Night is scheduled for January 18 but there has not been an official announcement of any specialty jerseys or official plans just yet. A Canucks spokesperson told Daily Hive that the organization is working on final details and hopes to have a release out later this week.

Unlike in past years, the Canucks will not be wearing this uniform during warmups before the game. That’s because the NHL banned specialty jerseys before the season began.