4 prospects Canucks could afford to lose in win-now trade

At the midway point of the season, the Vancouver Canucks are second in the entire NHL and leading the Pacific Division by six points. They’ve tied the franchise record for most wins through 41 games and seem destined to play playoff hockey at Rogers Arena for the first time since 2015.

In short, things are ahead of schedule.

With how well everything has lined up this season for the Canucks, it’s natural to look to improve the roster in preparation for the playoffs. Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin have been aggressive in swinging trades this season and it seems likely they have another move up their sleeve.

The Canucks could use another top-six winger, a middle-six centre, or a right-handed defenceman. Adding a legitimate piece at any of these positions would help solidify the team as a true contender.

To get a good player, you need to give up something good. While prior to this season several of the following prospects would have been off the table, the Canucks’ strong performance has changed things. Here are five controlled players the team should consider trading to add to its current NHL roster.

1. Vasily Podkolzin

2023-24 stats (AHL): 28 GP, 10 G, 8 A, 18 PTS

28 GP, 10 G, 8 A, 18 PTS Age: 22

22 Position: Right wing

Vasily Podkolzin is one of the highest-rated young players in the Canucks organization. At 22 years old, he’s nearing the end of his time as a prospect and the physical winger has not yet been able to carve out an NHL spot.

Podkolzin has played about one-and-a-half seasons in the NHL. He has 33 points in 118 career games at the highest level, not the most encouraging production considering his draft pedigree.

However, there are good signs for the 2019 10th overall draft pick as he has 18 points in 24 AHL games this season, including 10 goals.

He’s going to be a restricted free agent next summer and will not command a high price tag on his next contract. The Russian winger is an intriguing asset for a team looking to buy low on some young talent.

While giving up on Podkolzin now would be a tough decision, he’s one of the Canucks’ best trade pieces not currently playing in the NHL and would command a larger return than most other prospects.

2. Hunter Brzustewicz

2023-24 stats (OHL): 40 GP, 8 G, 54 A, 62 PTS

40 GP, 8 G, 54 A, 62 PTS Age: 19

19 Position: Right defence

Hunter Brzustewciz has burst onto the scene this season, leading the entire CHL in scoring for a moment near the start of the season.

The 19-year-old defenceman is scoring at a ridiculous pace and looking like one of the early steals of the 2023 NHL Draft. He’s also a right-handed defenceman, one of the valued positions across the NHL.

While Brzustewicz is putting up historically strong numbers in junior hockey, there are a lot of players that dominate the OHL and fail to ever make a similar impact at the highest level. If the Canucks can get a proven contributor at the NHL level in return, especially one with term left on their contract, Brzustewicz should be in play.

3. Aatu Raty

2023-24 stats (AHL): 31 GP, 8 G, 14 A, 22 PTS

31 GP, 8 G, 14 A, 22 PTS Age: 21

21 Position: Centre

Aatu Raty was the best prospect the Canucks received when they traded captain Bo Horvat last year. Raty is a 21-year-old centre with a heavy shot who thinks the game well, although he isn’t the greatest skater.

At one point, Raty was considered to be one of the best players in his age group across the globe. However, he hasn’t quite fulfilled that potential and now projects as a middle-six centre.

Raty was a significant part of the package that got Horvat to Long Island. Could the Canucks put together a similar deal for another high-level player?

4. Arturs Silovs

2023-24 stats (AHL): 11-5-3, 2.93 GAA, .903%

11-5-3, 2.93 GAA, .903% Age: 22

22 Position: Goalie

While Arturs Silovs is not going to fetch a significant contributor on his own, he could make for an intriguing prospect in a package. The Latvian is widely considered to be among the top goalie prospects in the world and played excellently in the AHL last year.

Not many teams will pay up for a goalie who likely won’t make an impact in the NHL for a few seasons. However, if packaged with a pick, or another name from this list, the Canucks could potentially put together an interesting offer.