Multiple fights break out in concourse moments after Oilers win

The Edmonton Oilers were able to pick up a big two points in last night’s 3-2 overtime victory versus the Montreal Canadiens, but not all their fans left the building happy.

Just moments after this game ended, video surfaced of some Oilers fans fighting each other in the concourse as they made their way to the exits. Three of the four individuals involved in the scrap were wearing Oilers jerseys, while the fourth had on a Canadiens sweater.

It’s unclear what started this fight, but the video shows the Habs fan get involved after a third Oilers fan attempted to join in on the first scrap. The two then disappear from the video as they enter a hall, while the original two continue throwing punches before eventually being split apart by another individual dawning Oilers colours.

“Only in Edmonton, right?” one observer can be heard saying as the fights are going on. “I love this city.”

Fight after the Oilers vs Habs game tonight pic.twitter.com/VJsygQj8KJ — YEGWAVE (@yegwave) March 20, 2024

This isn’t the first time fights between fans have gone viral at Rogers Place. Following their elimination in last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs versus the Vegas Golden Knights, several fans began fighting in the stands, while others quickly called for security.

While fights among fans are never great to see, the good news is that the on-ice results were better this time for the Oilers than they were when last year’s aforementioned fight took place.

With the big two points, the Oilers continue to sit eight points shy of the Vancouver Canucks for first in the Pacific Division, while holding three games in hand. Their next opportunity to cut into that deficit will come tomorrow night in a game against the Buffalo Sabres. Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT.