Canucks rank dead-last in Stanley Cup odds of remaining NHL teams

The Vancouver Canucks are one of eight teams left standing in the NHL Playoffs, yet they aren’t being given much of a chance to go all the way by oddsmakers.

The Canucks are consistently given the longest odds to win the Stanley Cup of any team left in the field.

The NHL posted a graphic to social media today showing every team’s odds to win hockey’s ultimate trophy. The Canucks were last among all teams at +1800. This means a $100 bet would win $1800, returning a total of $1900.

The odds were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

No other team had odds higher than +1000.

PlayNow, British Columbia’s only licensed sportsbook, has given the Canucks a better chance but still has them as the least-likely team to win it all. The local team has odds of +1200 at PlayNow, slightly behind the Boston Bruins at +1000.

It’s a pessimistic view of a Canucks team that was among the NHL’s best all season and had six players at the All-Star game.

Part of the reason why the Canucks are being disrespected by oddsmakers is because of their second-round opponent. The Edmonton Oilers are viewed as one of the league’s best teams by oddsmakers, and thus, the Canucks are viewed as having a difficult path to the next round and beyond.

It’s also why the Bruins have long odds everywhere, as the Florida Panthers are viewed as a top team.

The Canucks are also without starting goaltender Thatcher Demko, and it’s unclear when he’ll be available, if at all, during this playoff run. He was on the ice at practice today in full gear but appears to be quite far off a return to game action.

If you’re a believer that the Canucks will go all the way, you can make a nice return by betting on the team. It was revealed earlier this year that a lot of British Columbia residents have already done so.

The second-round series between the Canucks and Oilers starts this Wednesday in Vancouver.