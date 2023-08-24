New Rogers Arena scoreboard is way bigger than Canucks' old one

The Vancouver Canucks have finally broken their silence about the latest round of renovations taking place at Rogers Arena.

Two days after fans attending a Sam Smith concert noticed the installation of a giant new scoreboard, the Canucks have revealed what changes are coming to their home arena next season, and beyond.

The new “bigger and brighter” scoreboard is almost four times larger than the previous screen, the Canucks said in a media release. The old screens were 350 square feet per side, while the new screens are 1,300 square feet.

The Canucks say the video screens will offer a clearer image and more vibrant colours due to a high refresh rate (3,840 Hz/3,840 times per second) and stronger contrast ratio. They say the scoreboard is engineered with a “modern seamless curve,” which will allow for viewing angles from all areas of the arena.

Artist rendering of what the new #Canucks scoreboard at Rogers Arena will look like. It's almost four times larger than the previous one. pic.twitter.com/Fh76ma0QB7 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 24, 2023

“Our fans and guests expect an outstanding experience when they step inside Rogers Arena and these investments by ownership in digital and hospitality innovation reinforce our commitment to ensuring our facilities rank among the best in the entertainment industry,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports and Entertainment, Business Operations. “We are fortunate to have a fantastic location in the heart of our city and the continued investment in the facility will ensure it remains an entertainment centre all of British Columbia can be proud to call home.”

In addition to the scoreboard, the Canucks have replaced the ring beam, which extends around the arena below the upper bowl. Rogers Arena is also getting 64 new digital screens at the bowl entrance.

“We believe these investments will enhance the potential for the Province of British Columbia, City of Vancouver and Canucks Sports and Entertainment to attract future events to Vancouver,” said Doyle.

The renovations don’t stop there, as the boards, glass, dashers, penalty boxes, and benches are also getting replaced.

What about new seats at Canucks games?

Rogers Arena is in the process of replacing its maroon-coloured seats with black ones, and the Canucks have confirmed that they will replace the seating throughout the entire arena beginning in the summer of 2024.

In the meantime, fans will notice new black seats in just one section, nearby to a new 60-person event-level club and restaurant, which is under construction between the home and visiting dressing rooms.

“In addition to enjoying an a la carte dining menu, fans within the club will be able to watch the Canucks and visiting teams make their way from their dressing rooms to the ice, bringing them closer to their favourite players than ever before,” the Canucks said in a media release.

Members in this section will get VIP entry from a dedicated parking spot and a private entrance to and from their seats.

“World-class venues deliver hospitality experiences for a wide range of audiences, and we believe this new centre-ice club will be one of the most sought-after spaces for guests looking for a once-in-a-lifetime hosting experience,” added Doyle.

The Canucks intend to have all Phase II projects this summer completed by the start of the 2023-24 season. Their first home preseason game is September 30, while the puck drops on the regular season on October 11.

“Giving our players superb facilities was a top priority for our organization in making Vancouver a preferred place to play in the NHL,” said Doyle. “The vision that Jim, Patrik and Rick have for what they need to win has been embraced by ownership and everyone in the organization.”