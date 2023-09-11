Canucks name Quinn Hughes as 15th captain in franchise history

The Vancouver Canucks finally have a new captain.

On Monday, the Canucks officially named star defenceman Quinn Hughes as their 15th captain in franchise history.

“It means a great deal to me to be named captain of the Canucks,” Hughes said in a release.

“When I came here five years ago, I knew what I was walking in to having grown up in Toronto; just a crazy hockey market and a passionate fan base. It has been a pleasure and treat to play for this franchise and to be the captain is something that is incredibly special and something that I couldn’t ever imagine would happen.”

The seventh overall pick by Vancouver in 2018, Hughes has played parts of five seasons for the Canucks, where he has 26 goals and 215 assists in 283 games. He’s picked up votes for Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenceman in three of his four full NHL seasons, while finishing second in Calder Trophy voting in 2019-20.

The Canucks had previously gone without an official captain for the latter part of last season after trading away Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, who had worn the “C” since his fifth season in Vancouver in 2018.

“We informed our core leadership group that Quinn was going to be the captain,” added Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. “Not only was everybody enthusiastic and supportive of the decision, but they were also extremely happy for Quinn. He is very well-liked and respected inside our dressing room, and we know he will continue to grow and develop his leadership skills in the years to come.”