Tyler Myers leaves Canucks game with apparent leg injury

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers left tonight’s game early after an awkward collision with an opponent.

The 6-foot-8 blueliner left the game in the first period after getting tangled up with Joel Farabee near the boards.

Myers stepped up to hit Farabee as the puck came their direction around the boards. His left leg mixed up with Farabee’s limbs and then he went down in a heap.

It looks like Myers could’ve hurt his leg or knee in the collision as an unnatural strain was placed on the area. He did not return to the game during that period and was later ruled out for the game.

Tyler Myers had to be helped off the ice after this awkward collision with Farabee#Canucks pic.twitter.com/SolVOQP52W — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 12, 2024

Without Myers the Canucks have just two active right-handed defencemen in their lineup for tonight’s game. Those are Filip Hronek and Noah Juulsen, who is making his season debut after being a healthy scratch in the opener.

Defence, especially on the right side, is already a thin position group for the Canucks. Myers’ injury, which looks like it could force him to miss some time, would make the team even weaker than they are already in that spot.

The 34-year-old is one of this team’s leaders. He had one of the best seasons of his career last year under the new coaching staff. Myers finished with 29 points in 77 games and the hope was that he could continue that momentum into this season.

The Canucks rewarded the veteran’s big season with a new contract last summer. The two sides agreed on a deal which pays the blueliner $3 million per season for three years.