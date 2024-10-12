Canucks legends share heartwarming stories about Edler

Vancouver Canucks legends are sending in messages from around the world in support of Alex Edler.

The team is honouring the Swedish defenceman at tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. He’s been at Rogers Arena all day and the Canucks social team has done a great job at publishing behind-the-scenes content.

One thing the team did for him is put together a compilation of messages from some notable figures in the team’s history. That video was shared on social media today.

Players like Kevin Bieksa, Mattias Ohlund, the Sedin twins, and Trevor Linden all told heartwarming stories about Edler’s excellence, both on and off the ice.

“You were truly an inspiration for me as a younger player and I don’t think you know how much I looked up to you,” said Chris Tanev. The two played together for many years starting with the 2011 Canucks team that lost in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

"You were there for the young guys. You were a leader in the locker room. On the ice you played the complete game."

Edler played 15 seasons for the Canucks and is currently the team’s leader in goals, assists, and points by a defenceman.

The Swedish player spoke to the media earlier today and discussed some of his favourite memories and his plan for the future. He expressed interest in staying in the hockey industry, so there’s a chance we could see the blueliner snag a coaching position at some point.

The Canucks will hold a special ceremony before tonight’s game. There will also be messages from various former teammates throughout the game, and special Edler-themed merchandise will be available for purchase.