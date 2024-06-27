Canucks re-sign Tyler Myers to three-year contract

Tyler Myers will be back with the Vancouver Canucks. The 34-year-old pending unrestricted free agent has re-signed with the Canucks, inking a three-year contract worth $3 million per season.

Myers gets a no-movement clause in the first two years of the contract, per TSN’s Darren Dreger. In the third year of the deal, he’ll get a 12-team no-trade list.

$ 3.8 mil in year 1. $2.9 year 2 and $2.3 in year 3. No move clause in first two years. 12 team list in year 3. https://t.co/AlUNkPZAaL — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 27, 2024

“Tyler has been a valued member of our organization and we are very happy to have him back with our team,” Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said in a media release. “He brings a unique skillset to the ice and is a key member of our leadership group. Tyler is a big, strong, physical defenceman who fits in nicely on our backend.”

Myers proved to be valuable member of the Canucks’ blue line last season, showing more consistency under Rick Tocchet than he had with previous coaches. The 6-foot-8 defenceman scored 29 points (5-24-29), which was the most he’s tallied since becoming a Canuck in 2019.

Myers ranked third among Canucks defencemen in average ice time (18:57), and second in shorthanded minutes per game (2:13). Paired with Carson Soucy in the playoffs, he played tough minutes against Connor McDavid and fared about as well as could be expected against the Edmonton Oilers superstar.

The new contract pays Myers until age 37, but at a cap hit that’s half as much as his previous contract.

It’s been a busy 24 hours for the Canucks, who have also re-signed Teddy Blueger and Dakota Joshua. They also traded Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty in a cap-clearing move that helped facilitate other transactions.

It remains to be seen what they’ll do next. Nikita Zadorov is still unsigned, but the Canucks are reportedly interested in Chris Tanev, too. Then there’s Jake Guentzel, one of the top forwards available, who the Canucks are reportedly after.