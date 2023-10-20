Canucks luck? Ekman-Larsson playing big minutes for Florida Panthers

The Vancouver Canucks wanted Oliver Ekman-Larsson to go away.

And now? The Florida Panthers can’t seem to take him off of the ice.

On Saturday, the Canucks will face-off against Ekman-Larsson and the Panthers for the first time since they agreed to pay nearly $20 million over the next eight seasons not to play for Vancouver.

Chances are, the Canucks will see a lot of Ekman-Larsson on Saturday night.

So far this season, the Panthers defenceman has averaged an astonishing 25:31 per game of ice time. That’s currently the third-highest average ice time in the entire NHL.

The 32-year-old hasn’t averaged more than 25 minutes of ice time per game since 2014-15, back when he was just 23 years old.

There were signs that the Panthers were falling in love with Ekman-Larsson during preseason action. In his first preseason contest, the Swedish defenceman notched three assists, including one of the highlight-reel variety.

should we start spelling it 🤯EL?

Then, after the Panthers’ first game of the season, head coach Paul Maurice had complimentary things to say about the veteran defender.

“His overall game – he’s an offensive guy and when you don’t score, he’s going to want to get a few more of those pucks through – but his game was good,” said Maurice. “The five-on-five, the plays he broke up with his stick, we were real happy with his performance.”

There’s an obvious reason why Ekman-Larsson’s ice time has skyrocketed. The Panthers have started the season without their top two defencemen, Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad, who both underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason and are still out of the lineup.

When Panthers general manager Bill Zito was recently asked about his team having to play defence by committee due to their absences, he specifically name-checked Ekman-Larsson.

“I really liked Ekman-Larsson,” Zito said during an intermission interview on Bally Sports Florida. “He’s a pretty well known commodity but he’s played pretty well.”

Ekman-Larsson is everywhere for the Panthers

Through his first four games of the season, Ekman-Larsson has played in all situations while posting two points in four games, notching his first goal of the season in last night’s win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the final seconds of the first! 🚨

Not only is the veteran defender averaging the third-most minutes in the NHL, but he leads all blueliners in terms of average power play ice-time per game (5:31). Only Carolina Hurricanes forward Michael Bunting has averaged more time with the man advantage (5:41) per game this season.

The former Canuck has been on the ice for two power-play goals in four games, registering a primary assist on one of those goals. His seven power-play shots are also tied for first on the team with Matthew Tkachuk.

Aside from his league-leading man advantage usage among blueliners, Ekman-Larsson is also a regular on the Panthers’ penalty kill. He’s average 3:09 of ice time per game shorthanded, which is slightly more than the Canucks leading penalty killer, Ian Cole, who’s averaged 3:03 of shorthanded ice time per game.

Canucks still made right decision with Ekman-Larsson

Don’t let Ekman-Larsson’s surprising start in Florida fool you. The Canucks still made the right call by buying him out.

The decision to acquire Ekman-Larsson was flawed from the get-go; a desperation Hail Mary trade made by a general manager who was on his way out the door.

In Vancouver, Ekman-Larsson was barely a passable top-four defenceman at best and at worst, he was an immobile liability who looked completely replaceable in the lineup.

It was telling that the Canucks looked no worse off last season when AHL call ups like Christian Wolanin and Guillaume Brisebois entered the lineup while Ekman-Larsson was injured.

Oliver-Ekman Larsson gets caught completely napping in the neutral zone and gives up another odd man rush. Demko gets hung out to dry again. #Canucks down 4-0.

Ekman-Larsson admitted to reporters in Vancouver last season that a broken foot suffered at the World Hockey Championships in the spring of 2022 set him back. While that explains part of his ghastly struggles, the $7.26 million per season that the Canucks were paying him promised to be a headache that would last until 2027, especially when he played at a replaceable level.

It almost didn’t matter who replaced Ekman-Larsson. The decision to buy him out was essentially addition by subtraction.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been bought out by VAN. He's a veteran offensive defenceman who kept his head above water in his first season with the club but the erosion of his transition play and defence was too much to justify anything close to his term and cap hit. #Canucks

His solid start right now in Florida could also be an early-season aberration. He’s getting an elevated opportunity because of injuries and the Panthers have played just four games.

Early season storylines can also quickly flip. Two years ago, former Canuck prospect Jonathan Dahlen was thriving in San Jose, but quickly tailed off and is now back in Sweden.

Still, it does seem very much like Canucks luck that OEL is thriving with a new team. Tanner Pearson has done the same with the Montreal Canadiens, while Jason Dickinson played much better with the Chicago Blackhawks last season after leaving Vancouver.

At this point, wouldn’t you bet on Ekman-Larsson to have a good game against his former team on Saturday?